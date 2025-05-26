Stephen A. Smith Reveals How Tom Thibodeau Saved His Knicks Head Coaching Job With a Game 3 Win vs Pacers

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Playoffs have been extremely memorable for the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, their performance in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals overshadowed their string of success. Their impressive Game 3 comeback kept their championship hopes alive. Stephen A. Smith believes the victory kept Tom Thibodeau’s tenure as head coach alive as well.

Since the Knicks hired Thibodeau as head coach in 2020, success has followed. He has led the team to the postseason in four of the five seasons he has been at the helm.

New York’s ability to reach the ECF marks the first time since 2000 that they have made it that far in the postseason. Thibodeau received heaps of praise for his contributions to turning the franchise around. But the sentiment didn’t last long.

The Knicks failed to protect their home court, falling 0-2 to the Pacers. One of the biggest critiques was that Rick Carlisle outcoached Thibodeau. The ESPN First Take crew discussed Thibs’ job security, which Smith believes is shrouded in uncertainty.

“Had [the Pacers] swept [the Knicks], Thibs would be in a world of trouble,” Smith proclaimed. “He probably would have been up out of there.”

Smith doesn’t think Thibodeau is a bad coach. He believes that one flaw in Thibs’ coaching philosophy is what would’ve put him on the chopping block if the Pacers had swept the Knicks.

“The one hiccup for [Thibodeau] is that he will run dudes into the ground,” Smith stated. That dark cloud has always hung above Thibodeau’s head as a coach. He tends to play a very tight seven-man rotation, in which the starting lineup plays more than 40 minutes per game.

Knicks president Leon Rose firmly believes he has put together an excellent championship-level roster. The acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in the offseason filled in the missing pieces.

Bridges, in particular, had the making of a prototypical Thibodeau player with his durability and availability. The 6-foot-6 forward is one of the few iron men in the league. But even he publicly asked, “Can we get some rest?”

SAS believes this is what the front office would take into consideration regarding Thibodeau’s job security. Fortunately, the Knicks’ 20-point Game 3 comeback should be enough to keep Thibs off the hot seat for the time being.

Smith’s opinion could certainly change, depending on how the remainder of this series transpires. Game 4 could serve as a testament to the future implications of the Knicks franchise in the coming years.