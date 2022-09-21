“Guns give me peace”: Charles Barkley’s brutally honest take on possessing guns

Charles Barkley usually has some hilarious opinions. However, his opinion on carry firearms is both serious and highly controversial!

Inside the NBA is one of the best shows on TNT. The show features a great set of panelists including the likes of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

Sir Charles in particular is one of the highlights of the show. His naturally funny nature and his penchant for having some hilarious opinions help drive the show to success.

Barkley has been on the set of Inside the NBA for close to 22 years now. In that time he has had some interesting takes that have left fans rolling on the floor!

Also Read: “Son, you’re dumber than rocks”: Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom’s roasting session

However, not all of Chuck’s opinions are light and humorous. Sometimes he has a few opinions that are highly controversial, like his thoughts on carrying a weapon.

Charles Barkley believes that people should maintain the right to carry a gun

The Round Mound of Rebound is one of the funniest players in NBA history. The former MVP has quite the mouth on him, which was on display both in the league and now in his career as an analyst.

However, sometimes the things that Sir Charles has to say can be quite controversial. This was the case back in 2015.

While commenting on a domestic violence case surrounding former NFL linebacker Jovan Belcher, who died in a murder-suicide, killing his girlfriend with a gun, Barkley suggested that the discussion should not be about gun violence but rather domestic violence. He even suggested that he feels a sense of peace while carrying a gun.

“I feel a sense of peace when I have it with me, but it would take extreme circumstances for me to even touch it.”

Charles Barkley says carrying gun gives ‘sense of peace’ http://t.co/2LW9byhD — David McCance (@Davemcc606) December 8, 2012

Chuck himself has been arrested in the past after a loaded gun was found in the trunk of his car, back in 1988. So, this clearly isn’t something he’s just saying for the clicks. He means every single letter he utters here. So, regardless of how anybody feels about it, we know that these words come straight from his heart.

Still, Charles Barkley certainly has some interesting thoughts and opinions.

Also Read: 22 y/o Charles Barkley berated 76ers team owner for blaming them for low fan interactions