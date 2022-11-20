HomeSearch

“Guy Can’t Wash his Head Anymore”: Kevin Durant Hilariously Fulfills a Fan’s Desire to be Autographed on Forehead

Arjun Julka
|Published Nov 20, 2022

Image Courtesy: NBA Twitter, USA TODAY Sports

Being an NBA superstar has its perks and downsides, especially when it comes to dealing with fans that will worship you one day and pelt stones the other day. Unfortunately, this nature of extreme behavior remains prevalent even to this date. The advent of social media has only made things worse.

However, Kevin Durant’s recent encounter with a fan was rather unusual. Greeting fans at a neighborhood court, the two-time champion had an eerie request from a fan who wished to be autographed on his forehead.

Left with no option but to oblige, the Slim Reaper autographed the fan’s forehead in bold using a silver marker. In what seemed the fan was a middle-aged man who was nothing but pumped meeting his favorite hooper.

Durant’s fandom episode drew some interesting reactions on Twitter.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s unique fan experience.

On the professional front, this season seems to be a mixed bag for the two-time Finals MVP. KD has been flawless at an individual level but failed to win games, with the Nets being below the +500 mark, holding a 7-9 record.

A top-10 scorer in the current season, the four-time scoring champion is averaging 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds 5.2 assists, and 1.8 BPG, shooting a highly efficient 52.9% from the field.

