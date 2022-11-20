“Guy Can’t Wash his Head Anymore”: Kevin Durant Hilariously Fulfills a Fan’s Desire to be Autographed on Forehead

Being an NBA superstar has its perks and downsides, especially when it comes to dealing with fans that will worship you one day and pelt stones the other day. Unfortunately, this nature of extreme behavior remains prevalent even to this date. The advent of social media has only made things worse.

However, Kevin Durant’s recent encounter with a fan was rather unusual. Greeting fans at a neighborhood court, the two-time champion had an eerie request from a fan who wished to be autographed on his forehead.

Left with no option but to oblige, the Slim Reaper autographed the fan’s forehead in bold using a silver marker. In what seemed the fan was a middle-aged man who was nothing but pumped meeting his favorite hooper.

Also read: “This is no Hospital, This is the NBA”: Kendrick Perkins’ Strong Words on Ben Simmons and Nets Post Win Against First-Seed Trail Blazers

Durant’s fandom episode drew some interesting reactions on Twitter.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s unique fan experience.

Now that is what you call a FAN. It’s not everyday Kevin Durant is asked to sign a forehead 😅pic.twitter.com/QxItzQRPEs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

Kevin Durant just signed this guy’s balding head 😂💀 Guy can’t wash his head anymore! ‼️@BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/2HTMzwCmTx — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) November 19, 2022

Come sign my… head? Kevin Durant obliges 😂 🎥 @BrooklynNetspic.twitter.com/kTESxnQgWq — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 20, 2022

Kevin Durant is out here signing heads 😭 🎥: @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/aExQjJB2Ig — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2022

We have found the leader of the Kevin Durant fan club https://t.co/gj5zw1ess3 — Kobe4Ever (@kobeBean224) November 20, 2022

He wanted KD to sign his forehead 😅 pic.twitter.com/ofxxOkWCF6 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 20, 2022

On the professional front, this season seems to be a mixed bag for the two-time Finals MVP. KD has been flawless at an individual level but failed to win games, with the Nets being below the +500 mark, holding a 7-9 record.

A top-10 scorer in the current season, the four-time scoring champion is averaging 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds 5.2 assists, and 1.8 BPG, shooting a highly efficient 52.9% from the field.

Also read: “Joe Tsai Is Being Unprofessional With Kyrie Irving”: Shaquille O’Neal Condemns Nets Publicly Stating Irving’s Tasks Amid Antisemitism Controversy