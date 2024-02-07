“Guy Lost $16 Million”: Kyrie Irving’s Snarky Reply Aimed at Mayor Eric Adams Leaves NBA Twitter Amazed

The Dallas Mavericks began their three-game Eastern Conference road trip with a huge win over the Philadelphia 76ers and then traveled to New York to go up against the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving had a great game to remember against his former team. However, his interaction with a fan sitting courtside has received much more attention on social media.

Playing in Brooklyn for the first time since the blockbuster trade in February of 2023, Kyrie Irving put up an incredible display. The 6ft 2” point guard recorded 36 points and 5 assists on a highly efficient 62.5% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc.

During the game, Irving also had a pretty interesting interaction with a fan. While Kai was getting prepared to inbound the ball, the Nets supporter asked the shifty guard, “Why didn’t you play like this when you were on the Nets?” Taking direct shots at NYC’s mayor Eric Adams, Irving responded:

“Thank mayor Adams for that, bro.”

Back in the 2021-2022 season, Eric Adams implemented a COVID-19 mandate, allowing individuals with at least one dose of the vaccine to enter indoor facilities. Since Kyrie was an anti-vax, the policy didn’t allow him to suit up for the Nets’ home games.

As soon as the clip of the interaction went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions. A few Brooklyn supporters ripped apart the 31-year-old. X (formerly “Twitter”) user @NetsMuse called out Irving for losing out on $16 million (for missing home games) and a championship.

Numerous supporters stood up for the 2016 champion. These users stated how Irving did perform extremely well during his stint with the Brooklyn Nets as well.

Kyrie’s stand against the vaccine was controversial. However, Irving had his reasons for calling out Eric Adams. While all states in the country lifted their mandates, Adams didn’t. This resulted in the star guard only suiting up for away games.

How did Kyrie Irving play for the Nets as compared to his current stint with the Mavs?

The fan who had the interaction with Kyrie Irving might have asked the question only from his perspective because the stats say otherwise. The eight-time All-Star did not just play at the same elite level but was much better while donning the Nets jersey.

Irving had an injury-riddled stint with the Brooklyn side. In the three and a half seasons that he played for the Nets, the combo guard recorded some of the best stats of his career – 27.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Since being acquired by the Dallas Mavericks, Irving has witnessed a dip in his numbers. Playing almost 36 minutes per game, the All-NBA player has recorded 26.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 5 rebounds per game.

Clearly, Kyrie put up better stats when representing the Brooklyn Nets. However, Irving has shifted to the second option since his move. Allowing Luka Doncic to lead the Mavericks, Kyrie has been fulfilling his role pretty well.