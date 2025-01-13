“Had a Little Bit of Fear”: Michael Jordan Was ‘Afraid of Facing’ Giants Legend on the Court, UNC Roommate Once Revealed

Jan 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with former UNC great Michael Jordan on the court as they were honored as part of the 1982 national championship team in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

From facing down the Bad Boy Pistons and Larry Bird on the court, to taking down Magic Johnson and the Lakers for his first title and winning six rings in eight years, Michael Jordan conquered every challenge on the court thanks to his unmatched will to win.

Advertisement

The Last Dance and Jordan’s own Hall of Fame speech proved just how insanely competitive he was, but a story published by The Athletic a few years ago hinted that there was one athlete who may have intimidated him on the basketball court. No, it wasn’t his contemporaries like Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, or Reggie Miller. According to Jordan’s teammate and roommate from his UNC days Buzz Peterson, it was fellow Tar Heel and football legend Lawrence Taylor.

“There is one guy that I always thought, and I know to this day — I don’t know if Michael won’t admit or not, but I swear that he had a little bit of fear of — and it wasn’t a basketball player. It was a football player by the name of Lawrence Taylor. LT, phenomenal athlete. Could guard east to west, as quick as anybody, could jump, big hands, strong and was a bit crazy. So Michael in the back of his mind said, “Shit, I better be careful with this guy.” And LT always wanted to guard him.”

Taylor was in Chapel Hill from 1977-80, and he just preceded Jordan, who played for UNC from 1981-84. It’s a long-standing tradition that former Tar Heels return to play pickup ball with the current team, and apparently that tradition extended to football players, as well.

Lawrence Taylor versus Michael Jordan is the dream matchup we didn’t know we needed

Taylor is considered by many to be the greatest defensive football player in history, while Jordan has long been considered the basketball GOAT. Nobody could match MJ skill-wise on a basketball court, but it makes sense that LT could have intimidated him a bit with his athleticism and legendary ferocity. Physically, it would have been a fun matchup to see. Jordan was 6’6″ and 216 pounds during his playing career, while Taylor was 6’3″ and 237.

Taylor once spoke about matching up with MJ on the All the Smoke podcast, and it sounds like he helped prepare him for his future battles with Rick Mahorn and Bill Laimbeer by being extra physical with the young sensation.

“Every time Mike had the ball, I wanted to guard him … I’m not saying I’m a fair player, I’m just saying that I’m a player … He’s one of the best ever, but I’m the best when it comes to fouling, though.”

LT and MJ developed a friendship and respect for each other that extended from the basketball court to the golf links, and it still lasts to this day thanks to their love of competition.

“Mike is competitive in anything he do. He does nothing half-assed,” Taylor told All the Smoke. “I don’t care if it’s shooting marbles, he does nothing half-assed. He wants to be the best at everything he does, and pretty much he is,” he laughed.