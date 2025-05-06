mobile app bar

“Row Your Own Boat”: Colin Cowherd Goes Off on Abdul Carter for Asking Lawrence Taylor for His Jersey Number

Suresh Menon
Published

Colin Cowherd, Abdul Carter, Lawrence Taylor

Colin Cowherd [Left], Abdul Carter [Center], Lawrence Taylor [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Abdul Carter hasn’t even played a snap for the New York Giants, and yet, he’s already one of the most talked-about rookies in the league — all thanks to his bold jersey number request.

Shortly after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Penn State pass rusher made headlines by requesting to wear the legendary No. 56. That’s a number long associated with Giants Hall of Famer and defensive icon Lawrence Taylor. And that number has been unofficially retired since LT’s career ended in 1993 and is widely considered sacred among Giants fans and alumni.

Taylor’s answer to the request was swift and sharp: “I think it’s retired. Get another number. I don’t care if it’s double zero — make it famous.” That public rejection alone sparked debate, but when it came to light that Carter also expressed interest in Phil Simms’ retired No. 11 — which was only blocked after Simms’ own family stepped in — the conversation around the rookie began to shift from admiration to scrutiny.

Enter Colin Cowherd. On a recent episode of The Herd, the veteran analyst didn’t hold back as he weighed in on the Carter situation with a firm and old-school take.

“You don’t ask for Lawrence Taylor’s jersey,” Cowherd began. “Then Phil Simms says, ‘Well, he can have my number 11,’ and Phil Simms’ family is like, ‘No, he can’t. Don’t do that, Dad. Don’t be nice.’”

Cowherd’s main criticism wasn’t just about the request itself — it was about what it revealed. “Here’s the thing. In life, all you young players: row your own boat. Make your own legacy,” advised the veteran journalist.

For the analyst, the issue was less about football tradition and more about entitlement. He pointed out that the optics of a rookie like Abdul Carter — who has yet to play a down in the NFL — asking for a jersey number belonging to arguably the greatest Giant of all time were, at best, tone-deaf.

“How about you learn to carry a veteran’s bag before you take his jersey?” Cowherd added, making a direct comparison between Carter’s ask and an overstep in rookie hierarchy.

“This screams of entitlement. It screams of a lack of self-awareness.” He then doubled down on his stance by reminding viewers that this isn’t just any number.

“Those jerseys are retired. And it’s not like it was a tight end in the ‘50s — Lawrence Taylor is the greatest New York Giant. Just asking is a lack of self-awareness.”

Abdul Carter, for his part, took the rejection in stride, posting on X: “My stance don’t change, LT is the [GOAT]. Nothing but respect. This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it.”

Still, the damage might already be done in terms of public perception. Cowherd’s remarks tap into a wider generational debate around respect, legacy, and knowing your place. Especially in a league built on tradition.

So while Abdul Carter is clearly confident, and has every chance to build his own name in New York, Colin Cowherd’s message was simple: greatness isn’t inherited, and it’s not borrowed either. Because if Abdul Carter wants to be remembered like LT or Simms one day, it starts by making his own number matter, not by asking for someone else’s.

