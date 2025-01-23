“Had a Taste of the Playoffs”: Darius Garland Explains How the Current Cavaliers Are Different

Jan 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, many projected that the Cavaliers would be a good team but not this great. They have flipped a switch and look like a completely different team from years past. Everyone on the roster has bought into their role and they are reaping the benefits. Cleveland holds the best record in the NBA at 36-7 alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder. Cavaliers star Darius Garland shed light on the reason the Cavs are different, attributing the shift to their playoff experience.

Advertisement

Garland made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss Cleveland’s outstanding season. Michelle Beadle asked Garland what’s the difference in the team’s dominance. He kept his answer simple saying,

“We had a taste of the playoffs, we’ve been there a couple times. Regular season is just getting us ready for what really matter in late June; playoff time.”

"Regular season is just getting us ready for what really matters in late June; playoff time." 😈🏆@dariusgarland22 shares what's different about the Cleveland Cavaliers this year 📺 https://t.co/JlZRXpnaQX@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/MkY3L5hbbk — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 23, 2025

Unlike many teams that make a drastic change in their roster between seasons, the Cavaliers kept their team intact. The only major change is in their head coaching position bringing in Kenny Atkinson. Although coaching is a big factor, Garland doesn’t believe it’s the only reason for the team’s shift. Instead, he credits the team’s acclimation to the physicality of the playoffs to their regular season success.

In the 2024 playoffs, the Cavaliers reached the second round before they were eliminated by the Celtics in five games. That series came off the heels of a competitive seven-game series against the Magic in the first round. Unlike years in the past, Cleveland has experience in situations where it matters most. Therefore, their success in the regular season is just an appetizer for what’s to come starting in April.

Darius Garland’s thoughts on the coaching

The addition of Atkinson as the team’s head coach has impacted the team greatly. Garland couldn’t not praise his coach while highlighting what stands out compared to other coaches in the league.

“Even in shootaround, he’s always on the floor with us,” Garland said. “As soon as shootaround is done and I get into my shooting routine, he’s the first one defending me. He’s always first hand.”

Kenny Atkinson isn't like other head coaches; he fouls Darius Garland in practice and gets his cardio in by running bleachers in the Cavs's arena 😤 "That's that New York City energy." – @TeamLou23 "It's everyday, too." – @dariusgarland22 "Making me tired." – @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/Su2REl3DIm — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 23, 2025

Atkinson is extremely hands-on when it comes to his players and even goes the extra mile. Garland also revealed that this isn’t a show from the coach but his actual personality. Once he has finished assisting players, he goes and carries out his own ball-handling drills and runs up bleachers.

The Cavaliers have a great environment and everyone in the organization is on the same page. Their success story is a great one in the NBA, but they aren’t content with where it stands as they aspire to bring home some hardware at the end of the season.