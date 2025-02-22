Darius Garland Credits Kenny Atkinson for Fully Unleashing Key Aspect of His Game Leading to All-Star Resurgence

After the Cleveland Cavaliers flamed out in last year’s postseason, Darius Garland’s future with the franchise was in question. However, the 25-year-old has followed up his disappointing 2023-24 campaign with the best season of his career by becoming more of a weapon off the ball. Garland shared that it was his new head coach who helped unleash this aspect of his game.

Advertisement

The six-year veteran shared that his confidence in his off-ball skillset began with his first All-Star season in 2021-22. Garland credited former Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff for allowing him to play off the ball next to Ricky Rubio, claiming the different movements he made as the off-guard, like coming off screens, pin downs, and curls, allowed for easier scoring chances than he saw as a lead playmaker.

While Garland already had ample experience playing off the ball, it was Kenny Atkinson who helped raise that part of his skillset to the next level. “I just got used to it,” Garland said about his role as an off-ball guard. “Kenny just unlocked it, like fully now.” The Cavs star said he and Atkinson watch film of Stephen Curry, a master of off-ball movement, to help strengthen his own abilities.

Garland has done everything Cleveland has asked of him in the current campaign. Having Donovan Mitchell do most of the ball handling has allowed Garland to contribute more as a scorer. His assists numbers are down, as expected, but Garland’s 49/42/87 shooting splits are, by far, the best marks of his career.

Garland and Mitchell have solidified themselves as a top backcourt duo

Garland’s fit alongside Donovan Mitchell was in question throughout their first two seasons together, but the point guard’s role change has resulted in smoother play between the backcourt mates. The pair clearly have much better chemistry with each other this year, evidenced by their All-Star appearances and the Cavs’ dominant 46-10 record.

The work Garland has put in to make his role in Cleveland work cannot go understated, but being able to focus on basketball completely has also helped him. Garland has now fully recovered from a broken jaw that hampered him for the majority of last season and is now able to wholly dedicate himself to his craft.

Fully healthy this season, Garland has responded with improved efficiency and a willingness to play his role. Garland’s team-first mentality has resulted in the most complete season of his career and has helped catapult the Cavs into contention status.