“Had Never Heard of Him”: Joakim Noah Speaks on His Brutal Welcome to the NBA Moment

The transition from the NCAA to the NBA is more cutthroat than athletes expect. Just ask Cooper Flagg. But while Flagg’s issue can be tracked down to the Mavs’ chaotic management, former Defensive Player of the Year, Joakim Noah had an entirely different experience. Interestingly, reality didn’t smack him in a matchup against Tim Duncan or Kevin Garnett, but rather an unlikely suspect.

This generation of basketball fans might not be that aware of Joakim Noah, but they should know that in his prime, he was one of the best players in the NBA. Noah entered the league as a legend in college, winning back-to-back championships with the Florida Gators.

Noah would eventually go on to become a two-time All-Star, mainly making a name for himself on the defensive end. He would become Derrick Rose’s running mate on those dominant Chicago Bulls teams of the 2010s.

Considering Noah’s track record as a prospect, it’s understandable why he had a bit of an ego. Before his first NBA game, Noah didn’t see any threat at his position from the opposing team. That was his first mistake as a professional.

“You can’t take nobody for granted,” Noah said on the Roommates Show. “I remember my first game was against a guy called Chris Kaman. I had never heard of him before.”

To be fair, Chris Kaman isn’t the most well-known player there is. But that doesn’t mean that he was a scrub. The seven-footer was a problem in the low post. It turns out Noah didn’t pay attention to the scouting report and paid for his mistake.

“I didn’t know who he was, and so I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m about to give this guy some buckets.’ Yeah, right. He bust my a**,'” Noah proclaimed.

Noah came off the bench that game but learned the hard way how great NBA players truly are. Kaman went on to finish with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting 80% from the field.

The young Bulls star tried to keep up with Kaman, but failed in his attempt. Noah finished his first NBA game with 2 points while missing all four of his field goal attempts.

Not only did Kaman dominate against Noah on offense, but he did so defensively as well. It was an extremely humbling moment for Noah, which he used as fuel to get better.

Shortly after their first battle, the rest of the league became more hip to Kaman as he would receive his first All-Star selection in 2010. Safe to admit, by then, Noah didn’t take any matchup against Kaman lightly.