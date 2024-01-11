Praising Moses Moody’s 21-Point Performance, Steve Kerr Provides Injury Update for 3rd Year Player

The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another embarrassing loss at home, this time, a 141-105 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Amid a 36-point blowout loss, the incredible performance that Moses Moody put up was the only positive takeaway for the Warriors. Steve Kerr even praised Moody for his effort while also giving an injury update on the two-way player.

Coming off the bench, Moses Moody recorded a team-high 21 points. Even though he merely finished the night with two rebounds and no assists, Moody’s effort is what stood out the most. Throughout the contest, the 3rd-year player was seen fighting for each possession. This is exactly what Steve Kerr praised Moody for.

“Moses was great, I thought he really competed, he attacked the basket, dove on the floor a couple of times for loose balls, was fighting for rebounds,” Kerr said.

Unfortunately, during the final period of the clash, Moody was in pain as he grabbed his calf. Soon after checking out of the game, the 21-year-old made his way to the team’s locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the fixture.

As per Kerr, Moody believed that the injury was “not bad”. To be on the safe side, the management decided that he would be undergoing an MRI.

“So disappointing that he tweaked his calf. He said it was not bad, he said he strained it. But, I believe he’ll be getting an MRI,” Kerr revealed.

Moses Moody is an integral part of the Golden State Warriors’ second unit. During the ongoing campaign, he has only missed a handful of games this season, while helping the Warriors flourish on both sides of the floor during his little time on the court. Willing to sacrifice his body for every loose ball, the grit that Moody plays with is inspiring.

If Moses Moody is forced to be sidelined, the 2022 champions would miss out on his intensity, having no like-to-like replacement on their roster. Fans of the Golden State Warriors would hope that the youngster manages to avoid any major injury and can be a part of the team’s upcoming four-game road trip.

Moses Moody is unhappy with his role

For the past few seasons, Steve Kerr hasn’t figured out an established way to fully utilize Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Recently, the two players’ camp disclosed their frustrations with their current role in the franchise.

According to numerous reports, Moody isn’t a fan of the inconsistent playing time that Kerr has been giving him. Despite being one of the best emerging two-way players in the league, there have been multiple occasions this year when he wasn’t even permitted to take the floor.

However, Moody makes every single second of the playtime count. This season, Moody has improved on all of his major stats. Seeing only a five-minute per game jump from his sophomore season, he is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting an excellent 48.2% from the field.

It has been unfortunate to see talented youngsters not receive the playing time that they evidently deserve. Considering their importance on the roster and the team’s form, it won’t be surprising if the likes of Kuminga and Moody eventually demand a trade if things don’t change.