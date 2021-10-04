“Dwight Howard really fouled out in a preseason game?!”: NBA Twitter hilariously reacts as the Lakers’ big got a Technical foul and was ejected against the Nets

NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers’ big Dwight Howard gets 6 quick fouls, a Tech and was ejected from the preseason opener against the Nets

NBA basketball is back! While the season isn’t back in full swing just yet, the preseason games are here to keep us entertained till then. For the preseason opener, the NBA pit two title contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets against each other. While it was a matchup we all wanted, both the teams went in with little to no star power.

The Brooklyn Nets won the contest 123-97. It was like any preseason game, with the coaches trying out final pieces for their roster, and different rotations. However, one thing stood apart. Dwight Howard entered the game, filled it with his contagious energy, got the Lakers close to the Nets, and then got fouled out.

Dwight Howard in 13 minutes: 11 points

6 rebounds

6 personal fouls

1 technical foul

1 flagrant foul

1 disqualification Dennis Rodman approved. I am thoroughly impressed. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 3, 2021

Also Read: “Anthony Davis, I would be pretty embarrassed if a dude that is older than me is consistently in better shape than me”: Stephen A Smith compares AD to LeBron James, blasts him for his poor conditioning through the years

NBA Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard and his performance against the Nets

Dwight Howard played for 13 minutes, and managed to pick up 6 personal fouls, 1 technical foul, and a flagrant foul. That is quite some impressive work, and that too while scoring 11 points and grabbing 6 rebounds.

NBA Twitter certainly did not miss out on a chance to compliment the big.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook react to Dwight Howard fouling out in Lakers’ first preseason game vs. Nets 😅pic.twitter.com/nIzneiliz6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 3, 2021

Dude is literally only on the lakers to foul jokic (again, hopefully they actually call shit this year) — #NuggetsNation ⚒ (@Justin2k_) October 3, 2021

Also Read: “Travis Scott is the rapper who resembles me the most”: When James Harden picked out fellow H-Town legend as a hip hop artist like himself

Who get a flagramt four in pre-season game?? — Peter Wu (@Liverpotlian) October 3, 2021

Already in mid-season form. The league isn’t worried about the Lakers.😂😂😂 — Joshua (@TheRoyalJoshua) October 3, 2021

Howard also talked about the same after the game. He blamed the contagious energy of the Staples Center for him fouling out.

Dwight Howard said it was “great” to be back at Staples Center as a Laker. Howard: “I had so much energy, I think that’s why I fouled out.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 3, 2021

Nonetheless, it feels good to have basketball action back. Preseason action continues with 9 games tonight.