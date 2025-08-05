Vince Carter Opens Up on His NBC Role and the Joy He Finds in Talking Hoops

Not many athletes have the privilege of saying they played in the NBA for more than 20 seasons. Vince Carter currently holds the record for most seasons played at 22, which LeBron James recently tied. Throughout those years, he made plenty of fans smile with his electric dunks. Now, in his retirement, Carter strives to do the same thing as a sports media professional with NBC.

Hall-of-Fame guard Vince Carter seamlessly transitioned to a role in sports media following his retirement. He had been with TNT but became a free agent following their inability to retain their media rights with the league. NBC didn’t waste time swooping in and bringing him on board.

Carter joined Dwyane Wade and D’Angelo Russell to talk about his future endeavors for next season. He revealed what the process has been like joining NBC.

“I’m now with NBC and they’re up and coming, doing some great things and bringing that nostalgia,” Carter said on Time Out.

Carter was one of the most entertaining players of the league during the tail end of NBC’s coverage of the NBA. He understands first-hand what made those broadcasts so special, which he wants to emulate in their return to the sport.

The eight-time All-Star will join NBC Sports as a studio analyst for the network this upcoming season. He will continue to provide high-level analysis of the sport, which is an extension of his love for the game.

“For me, the reason I love talking about the game and being on this platform is to protect the players,” Carter revealed.

More former players are driving the narratives of the media than ever before. Carter didn’t have the luxury of having past players protect him during his struggles. He wants to make sure things change for the better.

“We’re going to have bad games. We’re going to have a bad week. But that doesn’t mean you’re not up there putting work in,” Carter proclaimed.

Wade and Russell agreed with Carter’s words. His comments displayed the character which he possesses, which explains why he is so likable across the league.

The 6-foot-6 guard deserves every opportunity that presents itself. He has done his barrings while working as a color commentator for two of his former teams, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. Now, he will continue bringing that great insight of the game to NBC.