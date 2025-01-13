mobile app bar

“Had Zero Interest in the Game”: Draymond Green Confesses He Was Mentally Absent the Day He Fought Jusuf Nurkic

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s now been over a year since Draymond Green infamously took a swing at Suns center, Jusuf Nurkic, in December 2023. The four-time champion was suspended indefinitely for his role in the altercation, a punishment that took into account Green’s previous offenses. Even with his mischievous reputation, this stunt was uncharacteristic, even for Green, who revealed that his mind was completely out of the game.

The 34-year-old explained how he wasn’t mentally or emotionally present when his Golden State Warriors took on the Phoenix Suns. While he was physically on the court for the Dubs, who eventually lost the contest, 119-116, Green shared how he didn’t even want to be in the arena, completely disconnected from the task at hand.

“I was there because I had to be there. I had zero interest in the game, in being on the floor. I was just there,” the veteran forward said.

While this night was undoubtedly a low point for the four-time All-Star, Green explained how the situation was actually a turning point for not only his career but his life. Green’s indefinite suspension allowed him time to reflect and when to prioritize airing out his passionate side on the court.

In the contests following Draymond’s return, head coach Steve Kerr praised his defensive star for keeping his poise, even after giving up several buckets to his matchup. The veteran head coach knows how much fire Green plays with, so he felt it was important to acknowledge how far Green has come with the help of therapy.

Mandated therapy helped Draymond Green get back on track

Following the altercation, Adam Silver set the Warriors forward up on a schedule of check-in calls from a group that included several important names in his life, including Warriors GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr, and Green’s agent, Rich Paul.

While Kathy Behrens, president of social responsibility and player programs for the NBA, shared that Green was originally agitated and resistant during the calls, he eventually came around to appreciate them.

Green revealed that the meetings eventually became therapeutic for him as he began to figure out how to better exercise discipline on the court. It turns out that this outside help was sorely needed for Green, who admitted to contemplating retirement following the fiasco.

However, the former Defensive Player of the Year has since revealed that he is happy with the progress he’s made as a person and is elated to be back on the court for the Dubs.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these