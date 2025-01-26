“We Don’t Have a Relationship”: Jusuf Nurkic Claims He Hasn’t Spoken to Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer in 2 Months

Jusuf Nurkic’s future with the Phoenix Suns seems to be coming to an end. The star center isn’t getting game time despite being fit to play and his recent revelation makes it pretty obvious that things aren’t good between him and coach Mike Budenholzer. During his conversation with Suns reporter Duane Rankin, Nurkic said that he and coach Bud haven’t been on speaking terms for the past two months.

While he didn’t reveal what started the estrangement between the two, Nurkic was shocked to find out that he was no longer a starter on the team. As time went by, he was dropped and replaced and their relationship has only gone downhill since.

He said, “We don’t have a relationship. So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it.”

The 30-year-old stated that he is trying to be a professional even in this messy situation.

Budenholzer didn’t inform Nurkic that he wasn’t going to put him on the floor against the Hawks on January 9th. That seems to be the last straw since Nurkic has decided to openly speak about it after that. The bigger problem for him is that the Suns have been successful since he has been dropped out of the rotation.

Since his last outing against the Hornets, the Suns have played nine games and they have won seven of them. So, it’s going to be difficult for Nurkic to find his way back into the team and his rift with Budenholzer isn’t going to be the only reason behind it. When coach Bud was asked to comment on Nurkic’s ‘no relationship’ statement, he said that he respects his stance.

“He hasn’t played, I’m sure he’s frustrated, so I respect that,” he said. He then went on to refute Nurkic’s claim about having no communication with him. Coach Bud said, “Conversations have been had. There’s been communication….you gotta earn your minutes, and that’s been communicated.”

Mike Budenholzer on Jusuf Nurkic saying they don’t have a relationship: “He hasn’t played, I’m sure he’s frustrated, so I respect that.” Have they talked? “Conversations have been had. There’s been communication….you gotta earn your minutes, and that’s been communicated” pic.twitter.com/53jmo0uRKl — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 26, 2025

It could be the result of his injury and illness, but Nurkic’s performance this season so far hasn’t been good. He is averaging under nine points and two assists per game, with 9.2 rebounds being his only saving grace on the stat sheet. The star center believes that he will still not be traded, but if it happens, he won’t be surprised.