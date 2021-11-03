“Hadn’t it been for Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen would’ve been just another pretty good player nobody really cares about”: Skip Bayless blasts Pippen over his recent remarks on MJ 

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless slams Scottie Pippen over the latter’s comments on Michael Jordan. Pippen recently stated that The Last Dance was released to prove that MJ is still larger than LeBron James.

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is releasing his memoir Unguarded this month. However, the Bulls legend has been making headlines for his controversial statements on his former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has left no stone unturned to slam the docuseries The Last Dance as well as MJ.

The following are some of the excerpts from his memo Unguarded.

“Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day and still larger than LeBron James, said Pippen.”

“I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried. “

“Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his “supporting cast.”

The above statements have irked Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless greatly. In what many believe, Pippen’s above statements are a marketing strategy to increase the sales of his book.

Recently, Bayless took to Twitter to vent out his anger on the seven-time All-Star, terming him as ungrateful.

Skip Bayless believes nobody would have cared about Scottie Pippen unless it had been for Michael Jordan.

Bayless has time and again stated that Michael Jordan is the undisputed NBA GOAT. The Undisputed analyst is an ardent fan of the legend and covered him during his days in Chicago.

Thus with Pippen making these controversial statements, it was a matter of time before Bayless responded. The veteran analyst did not hold his horses going on a rant against the six-time NBA champion on Twitter.

“Scottie Pippen should thank his lucky stars every night that he got to play with The Greatest Player Ever In Any Sport. Without Michael Jordan, Pippen would’ve been just another pretty good player nobody really cares about. He’s STILL riding Jordan’s coattails.”

Bayless does seem to make some valid points as Jordan’s larger-than-life personality made everyone around him a part of the limelight as well. Though Pippen feels he was disrespected in the docuseries, MJ had stated hadn’t it been for Pippen, he wouldn’t have had six rings.

There is no doubt Pippen is a great player. However, one cannot compare his popularity with his Airness. People across the globe wanted to see more of Jordan than Pippen as far as popularity is concerned.

