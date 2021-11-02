“Michael Jordan was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he is bigger than LeBron James”: Scottie Pippen accuses MJ of using the ‘The Last Dance’ to glorify himself

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan was threatened by LeBron James and wanted to remind fans that he was still the greatest via ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary.

Michael Jordan’s documentary ‘The Last Dance’ was a massive hit among NBA fans. However, there is one man who isn’t the biggest fan of the documentary. It happens to be his Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, who was Jordan’s partner in crime during the legendary Bulls dynasty. Scottie Pippen was finally able to vent his frustrations in his book titled Unguarded.

Nobody can fault a person for doing controversial interviews to circulate publicity for their book. However, Scottie Pippen has taken this to the next level.

Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan put out “The Last Dance” because he didn’t want younger fans calling LeBron the GOAT. https://t.co/pPQSIYZXs2 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 2, 2021

In an excerpt of his book “Unguarded”, released by GQ, Pippen talks about how Michael Jordan used the documentary to remind the current generation that he still is and will always be greater than LeBron James.

Via: GQ

“To be a member of the Bulls during the 1990s was to be part of something magical. For our times and for all time.”

“Except Michael Jordan was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day—and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior. So, Michael presented his story, not the story of the “Last Dance”

Ever since Last Dance came out, there have been rumors that MJ used it to remind everyone that he is the GOAT. However, to hear the same from his own teammate is quite astounding.

Scottie Pippen accuses Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’ of not giving enough praise to him and his teammates.

The Last Dance documentary was released in 2020, drawing widespread praise for the insight it provided into Michael Jordan’s life and career. However, Bulls secondary star Scottie Pippen isn’t happy with the portrayal of him and his teammates.

Via GQ –

“The final two episodes aired on May 17. Similar to the previous eight, they glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame.”

“The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

.@ScottiePippen wanted his teammates to be just as glorified as Michael Jordan on #TheLastDance: https://t.co/pCUs8Qjlwk pic.twitter.com/YR3kP61ueo — GQ Sports (@GQSports) November 2, 2021

This all might just be a marketing strategy from Pippen for his upcoming book. Even if that is the case, it’s shocking to see Pippen talk so negatively about Jordan.

However, one cannot deny the importance of Scottie Pippen’s role in the Bulls dynasty. There’s no telling how many championships the Bulls would have won in the 1990s had it not been for Pippen’s contributions.

It’s amazing how things have changed between Jordan and Pippen after The Last Dance documentary came out. Hopefully, they could do a one-on-one interview, similar to what Kobe Bryant and Shaq did, and clear the air between them.