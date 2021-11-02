Basketball

“Michael Jordan was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he is bigger than LeBron James”: Scottie Pippen accuses MJ of using the ‘The Last Dance’ to glorify himself

"Michael Jordan was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he is bigger than LeBron James": Scottie Pippen accuses MJ of using the 'The Last Dance' to glorify himself
Joe Viju

Previous Article
“My credit card was declined at the Walmart store…I Know I’m Not Broke”: When Shaquille O’Neal reminisces how he spent $70,000 in Walmart-The biggest purchase in company history
Next Article
"Bоth of those wоmen are mоthers of my childrеn, not just ѕome randоm girlѕ I'm running arоund with": Lou Williams opens up about his girlfriends and the false stories surrounding them
NBA Latest Post
"I was next to you when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl!": Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Kevin Hart his love for Philly in the new episode of Cold as B*lls
“I was next to you when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl!”: Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Kevin Hart his love for Philly in the new episode of Cold as B*lls

Karl-Anthony Towns looked shredded and happy in the season opener of Kevin Hart’s show Cold…