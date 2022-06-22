“Hakeem Olajuwon gentleman swept Magic Johnson and Kareem!”: When Rockets legend averaged over 30 points, while dancing on the iconic showtime Lakers

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the greatest players in NBA history. He showcased this greatness in 1986 when he beat the Showtime Lakers!

The 1984 NBA Draft is widely remembered as the year the Chicago Bulls selected the GOAT, Michael Jordan. However, another great was also drafted the same year, Hakeem Olajuwon.

The Houston Rockets selected The Dream with the first overall pick that year. He proved to be the right choice for the Texas-based franchise, becoming the greatest Rocket in franchise history.

In his 18 seasons in the NBA, Hakeem averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks a game. He even won two NBA Championships, an MVP, and still holds the record for most blocks in league history!

Hakeem Olajuwon, 2-time NBA Finals MVP, turns 51 today. No one has more blocks in NBA history than The Dream. pic.twitter.com/HP6L4IttH9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2014

He truly was an absolute legend and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame. His greatness was on display even as a sophomore when he took on the Showtime Lakers.

Hakeem Olajuwon faced Magic, Kareem, and the Showtime Lakers in his second year and he gentleman swept them

In 1986, NBA fans around the world dreamt of yet another Celtics and Lakers NBA Finals. However, these dreams were shattered by none other than The Dream himself, Hakeem Olajuwon.

The Rockets center was just in his second year as an NBA superstar when he made it to his first NBA Finals. Most surprising though was the fact that he defeated Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to get there.

Olajuwon shocked the basketball world, eliminating the Showtime Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. He averaged a monster 31 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals that series, as he gentleman swept the Lakers.

Hakeem Olajuwon in his second season Gentlemen Swept the Showtime Lakers with Magic and Kareem. For that series, Hakeem posted up: 31.0 PPG – 11.2 RPG – 4.0 BPG – 2.2 SPG – 52.0 FG% Time to start realizing how amazing Hakeem was. Got his team to the Finals in Year 2 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kMQ6bV8h7O — A1Hoopz (@A1Hoopz) February 25, 2021

It truly was a great show of the amazing skill that Hakeem possessed. Especially considering he was going against one who many consider the greatest center of all time.

