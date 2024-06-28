“Handle It Better Than LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Makes Bold Bronny James’ Claim Following NBA Draft

Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) is greeted by father LeBron James during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless’ prophecy came true. Finally, the LA franchise decided to land Bronny James as their 55th pick and formed the first father-son duo in NBA history. Even though LeBron James crafted a legendary career, Bayless believes that sharing the NBA hardwood with his son has to be the biggest highlight of his illustrious career.

At the same time, the 72-year-old admired Bronny James for showcasing tremendous poise despite being swirled by the media at all junctures.

As per him, Bronny has shown incredible maturity and is well-equipped to soak up the pressure of playing alongside his father. In fact, he might be one step ahead of his father in dealing with one of the most unique situations in NBA history. On UNDISPUTED, while labeling Bronny James as the most level-headed player in the 2024 NBA draft, Bayless conveyed,

“In the eye of the storm next year, I am here to say that Bronny James might be the most calm, cool, and collected of all.. I think he might even be able to handle it better than his father would be able to handle playing alongside son because this kid has shown me a rare sort of maturity at a young age..”

Playing with Bronny is the most amazing chapter in LeBron’s storybook.@RealSkipBayless explains: pic.twitter.com/eSisQqVeh7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 28, 2024

As per the FS1 analyst, Bronny was born to lace it up alongside his father. If he develops into a viable three-and-D player to aid his father’s game, the move to draft him would pay huge dividends. Moreover, Bayless has repeatedly shown unbounded belief in the youngster.

Skip Bayless is a huge Bronny James fan

While Bayless has displayed harsh behavior towards LeBron James, he has always been a fan of his son’s courage. However, taking a step back from his consistent criticism of LBJ, the analyst acknowledged that the King has earned the privilege to hit the floor with his son.

At the same time, the analyst believes that Bronny will be able to overcome the challenges of playing in a Lakers market where drama is aplenty. Bayless expressed,

“Maybe the most stable part of the Lakers next year, the circus that will be the Lakers, will be Bronny James. Just a great kid. Great character. This is beautiful, I can’t wait to watch this. And LeBron earned the right to make this happen! Way to go!”

Clearly, Bayless is stoked at the prospect of witnessing the father-son duo. While Bronny has a long way to go as an NBA athlete, under the guidance of HC JJ Redick and his dad, the sky is the limit for him. Meanwhile, the Lakers fanbase would have to showcase tremendous patience around the raw guard.