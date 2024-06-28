Bronny’s Mental And Physical Toughness Used To Break Down Why He’s Perfect For ‘Circus’ Lakers By Skip Bayless

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has officially been selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, while having a father and a son on the same NBA team is unprecedented, many wonder if the 19-year-old has what it takes, both physically and mentally, to stand out. Shockingly, this is where Skip Bayless swooped in. completely backing the son of LeBron James to succeed in the “circus”.

Bayless is often the analyst who is just waiting for the next opportunity to rip into a player. However, while speaking on James, he announced that the youngster has a level head on his young shoulders. Further, he theorized that Bronny was the perfect player for his father to play alongside, given what his strengths are on the basketball court.

“Bronny James was born for this, made for this. He’s a tough kid… Born to play alongside his dad. He is a catch-and-shoot three-point shooter! He will soon play high level NBA defense! He’s got a backbone for basketball and a feel for the game somewhere in the realm of his father’s…”

Then calling the Lakers a “circus”, the 72-year-old analyst said that the most stable part of the whole ordeal may turn out to be Bronny James next season. In the end, Bayless admitted that he couldn’t wait to watch this father-and-son duo in action next season.

“Maybe the most stable part of the Lakers next year, the circus that will be the Lakers, will be Bronny James. Just a great kid. Great character. This is beautiful, I can’t wait to watch this. And LeBron earned the right to make this happen! Way to go!” [via X (Formerly Twitter)]

Shockingly enough, Skip Bayless seems completely earnest in all his compliments to both LeBron and Bronny James. Further, he is right on the money with the points he made in his post. While his numbers weren’t great in college (he was recovering from cardiac arrest), the 19-year-old has always been a strong three-point shooter who could play great defense. At least on paper, he is the perfect kind of player to put on the floor alongside LeBron.

With NBA history unfolding right in front of the NBA community, the sight is a beautiful one indeed. However, as much as James had wished for this to happen early on, it hasn’t been nearly as important to him in the last few weeks.

Playing with Bronny James is reportedly no longer a priority for LeBron James

Back in May of 2024, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski made a rather shocking announcement to the NBA community. Despite LeBron James having said for years that he would only retire after having played with his son in the league, the inside said,

“The idea of them playing together is not a priority. It’s not foremost, at least any longer, in LeBron James’ mind… Rich Paul’s goal here in the pre-draft process for Bronny James is to see if there’s the right developmental organization, a place that can take a young player like Bronny James … That’s the priority for them as a family. What’s best for Bronny James?” [per NY Post]

Fortunately for the family, both LeBron and Bronny are now on the same team. Now, can the 19-year-old be the player he has been touted to be by his supporters? Or will things turn out just as bad as his detractors theorize?