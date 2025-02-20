‘Hard to Believe Alex Len Is Better Than 39 Y/O Dwight Howard’: Shannon Sharpe Urges Lakers to Get Former Champion Onboard

The Lakers are 1-2 in the Luka Doncic era despite all three of those games against sub-.500 teams. Los Angeles came out of the All-Star break with a disappointing loss to the 14-39 Hornets. The Lakers led by as much as 13 points yet still found a way to let this game slip away. Their lack of center depth continues to be an issue. Shannon Sharpe has a solution for them and believes a reunion with Dwight Howard is the best course of action to mitigate the team’s struggles.

Advertisement

In their 100-97 loss to the Hornets, LA’s defense was a clear weakness. It wasn’t a surprise that there would be a drop-off in that category following the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. However, the team didn’t expect the outcome of the Mark Williams trade to be rescinded.

The only option the team had to bolster their frontcourt depth was through the buyout market, and they went with Alex Len.

In his short two-game sample size with the team, Len’s defensive holes are a major area of concern. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco took to Nightcap to discuss the Lakers’ clear weakness at the center position. Sharpe went as far as to suggest a familiar face who can provide a bigger impact than Len for the Lakers.

He said, “They really don’t have rim protection. Look, I understand they needed a big. But it’s hard for me to believe that Alex Len is a better big right now even at Dwight Howard’s age of 39.”

Sharpe makes it clear that he doesn’t expect Howard to emulate his former self. Instead, he envisions the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to provide serviceable minutes off the bench along with adequate defense. The problem is the Lakers no longer have the space to add another big to their bench.

Len has not given the Lakers what they hoped for

It is easy to overreact after two games, but the Alex Len experience has been exceptionally bad. The Lakers are already a poor defensively constructed team, to begin with. As a result, Len’s defensive woes are on full display whenever he is on the court.

In his Lakers debut, he finished with a net rating of -9 in a loss against the Jazz. He played only 10 minutes against the Hornets and finished with a net rating of +10. Although that seems great, he didn’t have much impact on the game itself, tallying just one rebound.

The only way the Lakers can improve their roster is if they let go of someone. Mo Bamba is a big man on the market that the Lakers could look to bring in for a 10-day contract. All their roster spots are currently filled. Aside from Jaxson Hayes, who isn’t an ideal starting center, they don’t have any reliable depth at the center position.