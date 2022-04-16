“Trae da GOODZ 😂🥶”: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant praises Trae Young for his excellent performance to secure the playoff spot for the Atlanta Hawks

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant praises Trae Young for his excellent second half against the Cavaliers, secures playoff berth for the Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks went on the road and took on the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. It was the third and final game of the Eastern Play-In tournament. The 8th seed and the final playoff spot were on the line. The Cavaliers took on an early advantage, and Trae Young seemed out of it in the first half.

However, it looked like Ice Trae flipped a switch at the half. He came out of the locker room and looked like a whole different player. In the 2nd half, he scored 32 points, going 10/14 from the field and 4/7 from the deep. He also dished out 5 assists during this period.

Young’s 2nd half performance resulted in his getting applause from a lot of people on Twitter. One of them was Grizzlies’ All-Star Ja Morant.

Ja Morant praises Trae Young for his performance, NBA Twitter chimes in

Trae Young delivered one of the best performances of his career last night. He was absolutely in control of the game, and stole an almost certain win from the Cavaliers. His performance fetched him quite a few praises from various people. Ja Morant was one of them.

trae da GOODZ 😂🥶🥶 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 16, 2022

NBA Twitter wasn’t too far behind as well.

Cavs lost this game as soon as the crowd started chanting fuck Trae Young. — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 16, 2022

This second half so far has been a MasterClass taught by Trae Young — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) April 16, 2022

what a lot of people don’t know is that “young” is actually trae young’s middle name trae young’s full name is “Trae Young Does It Again” — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 16, 2022

It was a masterclass indeed. Hopefully, we get to see a lot more of these by Young this post season, and for years to come.