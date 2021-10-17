“Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are future MVPs”: JJ Redick dishes out praise for his former teammates to Carmelo Anthony 

JJ Redick sings both Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic’s praise while on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast, ‘What’s in your Glass?’.

JJ Redick called it a career this past September on his ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast after a fairly successful 15 year long career in the NBA. The 3-point specialist terrorized off ball defense for nearly two decades and did so proficiently, never shooting less than 36% from beyond the arc in any of his seasons.

Being in the league for as long as JJ Redick has been, you’re bound to have played with a few transcendent talents. His Orlando Magic days saw him play with Dwight Howard who was in his prime while his Los Angeles Clippers stint had him right in the middle of ‘Lob City’, with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin at the helm.

When talking about younger talent, guys like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons come to mind. He averaged 18.7 points a game while playing in Philly alongside the two aforementioned Sixers youngsters.

JJ Redick claims both Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic will be MVPs in this league.

Perhaps the two players who most GMs around the league would want to build their franchise around, barring any injuries, would be Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson. Fortunately for JJ Redick, he was able to witness both of these two young superstars up close while with the Pelicans and the Mavericks.

“I think both those guys have the potential to be an MVP, be the best player in the league one day. Zion is special because his game is so different. Zion’s game is, ‘I’m going to line you up, and I’m going to bully you and I’m going to bet that you cannot stop me from making a layup.’ Think about that,” said JJ Redick on Carmelo Anthony’s pod.

It’s no debate that a healthy Zion can be the focal point of any offense within this league, regardless of the era we’re in. It’s no different for Luka either as he’s actually proven to be a player who can singlehandedly carry a team in a seven game series against top tier talent.