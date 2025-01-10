mobile app bar

“Has Some Traits That You Can’t Teach”: Draymond Green Praises Pistons Rookie Ron Holland After Heated Interaction

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Has Some Traits That You Can’t Teach”: Draymond Green Praises Pistons Rookie Ron Holland After Heated Interaction

(L) Draymond Green (R) Ron Holland II
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Draymond Green has had his fair share of altercations in his 13 seasons in the NBA. While Green often engages with other players, it was a different situation when the Warriors made their way to Detroit on Thursday.

During the 4th quarter, Dennis Schroder dove into the stands to save an out-of-bounds ball, colliding into a fan. The game was paused whilst the young woman in the crowd was checked upon, during which time an argument broke out between a huddle of Warriors and Pistons players.

Draymond Green and Ron Holland were seen jawing at each other on one side, whereas Schroder and Isaiah Stewart picked up technical fouls on the other.

Tempers were flaring on both sides, but surprisingly, the referee let the argument between Green and Holland slide with no whistles. After the game, Green spoke highly about the Pistons rookie Holland.

“Man, I love the young fella. I got an opportunity to see him play quite a few times in high school. I went to see him play… And I watched four minutes of the game and I was like, that’s the guy. He plays hard, not afraid of anything.”

Bringing up the interaction during the fourth quarter, Green was impressed by the way Holland handled himself during their chat.

“He has some traits that you can’t teach. And he’s not afraid to mix it up with you, which I love. That moment we had on the court was amazing”

Hilariously, when Holland was asked about the same, he said it was all “Peace, love and happiness” between them. A rather mature reply from a rookie, who seems to already know his way around the NBA media. The rookie sure has a bright future in Detroit and the NBA in general.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these