“Has Some Traits That You Can’t Teach”: Draymond Green Praises Pistons Rookie Ron Holland After Heated Interaction

Draymond Green has had his fair share of altercations in his 13 seasons in the NBA. While Green often engages with other players, it was a different situation when the Warriors made their way to Detroit on Thursday.

Advertisement

During the 4th quarter, Dennis Schroder dove into the stands to save an out-of-bounds ball, colliding into a fan. The game was paused whilst the young woman in the crowd was checked upon, during which time an argument broke out between a huddle of Warriors and Pistons players.

Draymond Green and Ron Holland were seen jawing at each other on one side, whereas Schroder and Isaiah Stewart picked up technical fouls on the other.

Ron Holland isn’t scared of Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/W4BP3kqSXF — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) January 10, 2025

Tempers were flaring on both sides, but surprisingly, the referee let the argument between Green and Holland slide with no whistles. After the game, Green spoke highly about the Pistons rookie Holland.

“Man, I love the young fella. I got an opportunity to see him play quite a few times in high school. I went to see him play… And I watched four minutes of the game and I was like, that’s the guy. He plays hard, not afraid of anything.”

Bringing up the interaction during the fourth quarter, Green was impressed by the way Holland handled himself during their chat.

“He has some traits that you can’t teach. And he’s not afraid to mix it up with you, which I love. That moment we had on the court was amazing”

“I love the young fella…He has some traits that you cannot teach.” Draymond Green speaks on #Pistons rookie Ron Holland II pic.twitter.com/N34WekUfFK — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) January 10, 2025

Hilariously, when Holland was asked about the same, he said it was all “Peace, love and happiness” between them. A rather mature reply from a rookie, who seems to already know his way around the NBA media. The rookie sure has a bright future in Detroit and the NBA in general.