Stephen A. Smith Names Jalen Brunson Alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James After His Game-Winner Over Pistons

Jalen Brunson showed why he won Clutch Player of the Year in the Knicks’ series-clinching Game 6 win against the Pistons. In the final seconds, Brunson connected on the game-winning three-pointer to push New York to victory. The play remains the talking point around the league. Resident “Knicks fan” and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Brunson is among great company. His heroics have propelled him alongside the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, according to Smith.

Advertisement

Brunson was absolutely electric in New York’s first-round series versus Detroit. Despite the Pistons’ increased level of physicality, it didn’t prevent Brunson from imposing his will on the game.

The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 31.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists throughout six games. He was able to produce at such a high level against Ausar Thompson, who is one of the best defenders in the league.

Smith believes Brunson’s knack for scoring when it matters most is among the best in the NBA. In a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith expanded on Brunson’s greatness.

“We’ve seen LeBron hit some game winners. How was he allowed to get the ball?” Smith asked. “Michael Jordan hit game winners. Great players find a way to get the shot!”

Smith’s passionate declaration comes as a response to Jay William’s initial take. Williams believes Brunson’s shot was sensational, but he remains confused regarding why the Pistons allowed Brunson to have the ball in his hands with the game on the line.

The First Take star believes the ball finds the hands of those who are great. No matter what defensive scheme the Pistons threw at the Knicks, Brunson would’ve found a way to get the shot off, according to Smith.

However, the Pistons could’ve changed the outcome. On that final play, both OG Anunoby and Miles McBride are in the left corner. Dennis Schroder was guarding McBride, but could’ve left to double-team Brunson. Due to the lack of space, Cade Cunningham wouldn’t be at too much of a disadvantage guarding Anunoby and McBride.

Nonetheless, this is all in hindsight. Brunson delivered the Knicks out of the first round for the second consecutive season. Their next matchup won’t be an easy one.

New York will face off against the second-seeded Boston Celtics. The Knicks didn’t win a single regular-season game against the defending champions. Game 1 will take place on Monday, May 5, with the time to be determined.