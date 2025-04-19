Carmelo Anthony and Spike Lee Disregard Pistons’ Restricted Ticket Sales

Sep 8, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Former professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony attends a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Before the playoffs started, the Detroit Pistons attempted to get ahead of the curve in terms of home court advantage. They announced that they would not sell tickets to anyone without a listed billing address in the Michigan area, with some exceptions for surrounding states. Most fans found it a funny, clever solution to the inevitable visiting fans who are willing to travel. Some compared it to how European soccer sells tickets to away fans only in a specific section and limits their ticket sales. Others, notably Knicks fans Carmelo Anthony and Spike Lee, were not so keen on the promotion.

On the most recent episode of Anthony’s podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, the pair discussed many topics. From Ryan Coogler’s new hit movie, Sinners to Melo’s path to the NBA level, both long-time New Yorkers went back and forth sharing joyful and positive insights.

However, when it came to the topic of the Knicks, the two shared a laser focus on their want to support the team they love. Both promised to find a way to circumvent the Pistons’ ticket selling strategy.

“If the Knicks did that, do you think you’d like it?” asked Anthony, between laughs.

“We don’t need to.” responded Spike.

The iconic director framed the Pistons as insecure, artificially increasing the turnout of a fanbase that should be there, willing and ready to support their team more than the Knicks fans are willing to do the opposite.

Anthony, on the other hand, despite his insistence on breaking the rule, had no choice but to respect it. “Stay in New York,” said Melo. “We gonna cater to our fanbase first. I ain’t mad at that part of it.”

While neither got into the basketball of it all, another voice of Knicks fandom has thoughts.

Stephen A. Smith and the constant cycle of thoughts

While Stephen A. Smith has been consistently parading his Knicks fandom around for the past however many years on ESPN, he has been consistently rooted for the Knicks nor consistently been a fan in the grand scheme of things. The First Take headliner shared his thoughts on a Pistons Knicks series that many have pegged as a potential upset.

.@stephenasmith has some concerns ahead of the Knicks-Pistons series “I’m picking [the Knicks], but I’m worried about them in this series. This kid Cade Cunningham is something special.” pic.twitter.com/BUxidkgPBY — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2025

Cade Cunningham looks likely to make his first All-NBA team since being drafted first overall in 2021, while the Knicks will feature Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson in an attempt to prevent an early exit.

Stephen A. will surely be watching and will surely share his thoughts on another episode of First Take. We will see what the playoffs bring, but one thing is for certain. Knicks fans are not confident in their chances. Even if they win, this is a sign of the strength of the Pistons and Cade Cunningham.