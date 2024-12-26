“Hates Them As Much As I Do”: Joel Embiid Raves About ‘Boston Killer’ Caleb Martin Following 76ers Win

Caleb Martin put up the best performance of his short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers yet. He knocked down a career-high 7 three-pointers, en route to scoring 23 points, enabling Nick Nurse’s boys to clinch a huge 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics.

Martin’s game-winning performance earned him a new nickname from Joel Embiid – the “Boston Killer.” Embiid also commended his teammate for sharing his intense “hatred” for the Celtics.

“He’s playing against Boston. He hates them as much as I do,” Embiid said.

Martin is starting to establish himself as the fourth option behind Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. JoJo suggests that if he maintains this level of offensive production and confidence, the Sixers would benefit significantly.

“I like it when he’s not thinking about it and tonight, he was just not thinking about it every single time he had the ball, shoot or drive. Obviously, he made his shots. We need him to keep doing that and keep building that confidence,” Embiid concluded.

Martin delivered an impressive performance against Jayson Tatum and co., pleasantly shocking the basketball world. However, given Caleb’s track record against the Boston Celtics, such a display shouldn’t come as a surprise.

During the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals against Joe Mazzulla’s boys, Martin averaged a staggering 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, leading the Miami Heat to a 4-3 series win. He had multiple games where he scored over 20 points and even pulled out a signature celebration while at it.

It’s also no secret that the 76ers’ leader, Embiid, is an avid Boston Celtics detractor. When asked over the summer if he was watching the 2024 NBA Finals, he clearly stated he wasn’t. “I can’t stand them, I hate Boston.”

So, if Embiid claims Martin shares his level of hatred for Boston, it speaks volumes. This animosity could work to the Sixers’ advantage, giving them two highly motivated players whenever they face the defending champs.