“Have a Bone to Pick with Him”: Sydel Curry Pissed at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Posting Stephen Curry Pictures on IG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a habit of posting pictures of his fit on social media when he is on the road for NBA games. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard also posts relevant songs associated with the city he is in along with pictures from his games. However, Sydel Curry thinks SGA took it too far during one of his matchups against Stephen Curry.

On the first episode of Cameron Brink’s podcast Straight to Cam, Sydel brought up the topic as soon as the OKC star’s name came up in the discussion. It’s pretty evident that this has been in her head for a while.

She said that SGA has only put up one image or clip of his games in all the other Instagram posts of his visits to different road venues. But the 26-year-old had posted several pictures and clips of him getting the better of Curry on his post on his Bay visit. That didn’t sit well with Sydel.

“I have a bone to pick with him,” she said. “Great move, right, cool. You got your move off. You posted the shot of it, but why are there four other clips of him against Stephen and no other player gets that.”

She found out in her research that SGA has never done something similar before. So Sydel felt like Steph was being targeted by the OKC star.

But there can be another reason behind this. Cameron Brink pointed it to Sydel soon after she brought up her qualms with SGA.

Cameron Brink on why Gilgeous-Alexander must’ve posted several pictures featuring Stephen Curry

Brink said, “I think it’s just like because he’s Steph…Everyone wants to beat him.”

It’s possible that SGA was just amused by how well he performed against one of the greatest players of all time. There aren’t many players in the league at the same caliber as Steph. So having a good game against the Dubs superstar is bound to feel good.

So, if this was SGA’s way of flexing a great outing in the Bay, it’s understandable. Sydel and Brink acknowledged, however, that SGA is a great player and he has been on a dominant run this season.

Sydel went as far as claiming that Gilgeous-Alexander deserves to be the MVP this season.