“Have Not Seen That from Klay Thompson!”: Eligible for $224,000,000 Extension, Stephen A. Smith RIPS Klay’s Father Mychal Thompson’s ‘Warrior for Life’ Statement

There’s no doubt that Klay Thompson has been the second in command in ushering in the glorious era of the Golden State Warriors. There is no Splash Brothers without Thompson and there are no Championships without him either. Thompson’s father and former NBA player, Mychal Thompson, recently expressed in an interview that the tetrad of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Loony, and Klay Thompson, should never play for any other team in their NBA careers. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reacted to Thompson’s statement on “First Take”, completely dismissing the two-time NBA Champion’s remark.

Klay Thompson’s contract with the Warriors is expiring after this season(he will make $43.2 million this season) and the 2023-24 season would eventually open the door to his free agency next year. In 2019, Klay had signed a five-year, $189.9 million contract with the Dubs. Once his contract expires, the five-time NBA All-Star is eligible for a $224,000,000 designated veteran extension.

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t agree with Mychal Thompson’s statement about Draymond Green and Klay Thompson being lifers for GSW

In a conversation with SportsKeeda, Mychal Thompson said that Klay, Curry, Green, and Looney should never have to wear another uniform for the remainder of their careers. Thompson made the statement while speaking on his son’s looming free agency after this season. He said;

“It makes sense. For him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too. That boy is a Warrior through and through. He needs to retire as a Warrior after another 10 or 12 more years, too.”

Stephen A. Smith certainly didn’t agree with the former Los Angeles Lakers player and said that except for Curry, the former NBA champion wasn’t right about anybody on the list. Smith especially had a problem with the inclusion of Looney in the core of the Warriors squad. He said;

“Absolutely not. With the exception of Steph Curry, I don’t think that is the case for anybody else. I think Mychal Thompson is wrong and respectfully, to say Kevon Looney should be a Warrior for life…We see Steph Curry playing at a very very elite level, we have not seen that from Klay Thompson…But Steph Curry is the superstar that’s playing like a superstar.“

While giving props to Klay, Green, and Looney, Smith implied that none of them are irreplaceable pieces on the Warriors’ squad. Curry is nearing the end of his career and still performing at an all-time level. Therefore, Smith said that the Dubs should put apt pieces around the four-time NBA champion to reap the maximum benefit out of his greatness, even if that means trading some of the current players on the team who have been projected as ‘lifers’ by Mychal Thompson.

What Warriors’ future looks like with Thompson’s contract expiring next season

While Thompson will become a free agent next season, the other players in the Dubs’ core are locked up till 2025. In 2021, Curry inked a four-year, $215 million extension, which has him locked down till 2026. Green, on the other hand, signed a max four-year, $100 million contract extension this year. Looney is on a three-year, $22.5 million deal as well till 2025.

While Thompson is expected to re-sign with the Warriors, the veteran shooter might want to take Draymond’s approach. He might declare himself a free agent and appraise his status in the market.