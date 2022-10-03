“Have You Tried the Shaq Sauce?!” Shaquille O’Neal Found a Hilarious Way to Avoid Making Free Throws on “Hot Ones”

Shaquille O’Neal is living life one side quest at a time – a lot of meme-worthy material came out during his episode with the Hot Ones.

Even non-viewers and fans of the show know snippets of Shaq from his screen time on “Hot Ones.” A lot of expressions, many beads of sweat, and giant lips swatting at tiny wings dabbed with the hottest sauces known to man. An acid reflux-inducing episode was made fun, due to Shaq.

One of the best moments came when Sean asked Shaq if he remembered going 0-11 for free throws in a game. Almost in disbelief, Diesel thought he was hearing things in a chili-driven state of delirium. But when Sean pulls out the actual game and date, he casually says, “Oh, the year I won my championship?”

When the host asks Shaq to play a 1v1 contest for free throws, he slyly tries to escape it by challenging Sean to a “spur of the moment” type challenge. He was ready to sacrifice two orifices—one entry and one exit—to avoid going to the line.

He mixed every sauce in front of him and called it the Shaq sauce. Imagine hating something so much, you’d much rather have your posterior on fire than make one.

Shaquille O’Neal hates making free throws – even more than complimenting Dwight Howard

Shaq will do anything to escape making free throws-even if it means eating all the hot sauces combined. That’s how much he despises free throws. Maybe Shaq hates everything that comes for free because of his upbringing, or maybe he’s just bad at it.

Say whatever you want about his offensive prowess, but his Achilles heel was always at the line. Going 0-11 from the line is a stat line nobody should be proud of, yet Shaq brushes it away because he won a championship that year. The fact that you won a championship does not excuse that flaw in your game, big man!

Using rings as an argument for not making FTs is like using a papier-mache sword against Freiza. Sure, you may cause him to chuckle his head off, but that still doesn’t make it right! The only other thing Big Diesel may have hated more on the show was if Sean asked him to compliment Dwight Howard.

