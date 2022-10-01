Shaquille O’Neal Wants ‘big’ Zion Williamson Back, Doesn’t Care Too Much for 284-pound Version of Him

Zion Williamson and his weight have been a major topic of discourse in the NBA media.

With a new weight clause a part of his new contract, the issue further gained attention. And after months of snooping, media day revealed a trimmed-down, sleek version of Zion to the world.

After all the noise around whether his knees can take his weight, Zion seems to have worked himself into a mound of muscle. Zion was the heaviest player in the league at a point barring Boban Marjanovic despite being multiple inches shorter than the John Wick star.

Zanos was arguably the most hyped draft prospect since LeBron James. When fit, Williamson has flashed superstar potential and even made his debut all-star game appearance in his only full season.

With Zion revealing that he is in the best shape of his life, there is enough reason to get excited. However, not everyone is amused. Such is the life of an NBA superstar.

The critic this time? Ironically, someone who was at the end of the “fitness” debate throughout his career: Shaquille O’Neal.

What did Shaquille O’Neal have to say about Zion Williamson’s weight loss?

Big Diesel, on the Big Podcast, was talking about Zion’s recent weight loss and possible implications. Shaq, someone Zion frequently draws comparisons with owing to his dominance in the paint, was skeptical of Zion’s new avatar.

“He’s a big guy, did you see how he was jumping and how he was playing? So, now he looks good but he’s Zion. So, they’re gonna bring that pain, they gonna be bringing that force when they play against him, it’s gonna be hard fouls. I just hope his new little body can withstand that.”

Shaq points out how for Zion’s bruising style of basketball, the weight loss could prove detrimental. With less of his body to throw around, Shaq believes Zion might be at the receiving end of bullying rather than being the one dishing out the pain.

Superman definitely dished out all the pain possible during his time in the league. Shaq attributes that to having a big body and points to his success as proof of being big and successful.

“He looks good, I wish him well but I liked him when he was big Zion.”

Zion might not be able to please everyone, but does Shaq have a point? What would this mean for Zion’s style of play?

Williamson broke out flashes of a perimeter game and broke the internet on his debut in the league. Maybe we see a different Williamson out there in a retooled Pelicans squad.

A big season lies ahead for Zion’s “new little body”.

