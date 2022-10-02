“Don’t Be Dr. J, Be You!”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Stepfather Once Had a Tight Slap and a Tough Lesson in the Middle of a Game

Shaquille O’Neal’s father is the reason he played basketball in the dominant fashion he did

Shaquille O’Neal could just be in the top 3 of the most successful former NBA players, post their retirement.

In a world where the former star athlete gambles away all their money and is left in poverty is a cliché, Shaquille O’Neal has kept his life going, and built up an astounding net worth of $400 million.

This has come mostly through his many different investments, and decisions to buy certain companies. However, let’s be honest here. A lot of it is due to his highly prestigious NBA career as well.

All the money probably wouldn’t be here without the massive, mean bullying machine that he was in the NBA. But was he always that way?

And if not, what in the world made him change?

Also Read: Ime Udoka Cheated With Celtics’ Minority Owner’s Wife, in Incredible New Revelation

A hard slap right across the face from Shaquille O’Neal’s stepfather set him straight

‘Be You’ is a pretty popular saying by now. Heck, LaMelo Ball even has a version of the MB.01s titled as that exactly.

But, despite this being as popular as it is, sometimes it is very easy to forget to be true to ourselves. And that is exactly what happened with Shaq as well.

Good thing his Drill Sergeant stepfather was right there to see everything when it happened. And also, to set him straight… even if it was in a way that may have been just a tad bit too harsh.

Yikes. In the middle of a game too?

But hey, it set Shaquille O’Neal straight.

And as far as he admits, the Big Diesel never strayed from his path ever again.

Also Read: Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Vs Celtics, Despite Rest Rumors?