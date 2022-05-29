“Even at 40 years of age, Michael Jordan took things PERSONALLY against Ron Artest!” : Wizards elder statesman took his revenge on Bulls youngster by swatting his shot against backboard

Michael Jordan is known as one of the most competitive athletes ever. His Airness, as documented in “The Last Dance” was a fierce competitor who hated losing even his individual battles.

A serial winner, Michael Jordan reflected this attitude throughout his career. 6 Championships, including two three-peats with the Chicago Bulls, have immortalized Jordan in basketball history.

One of the many foes that MJ faced up in the latter stages of his career was Ron Artest. Artest, now Metta World Peace, was an All-Star and DPOY. Artest was a savant in the art of defending and a fierce defender at his peak.

And when an offensive great faces up against a defensive stalwart, the audience is often left in awe.

How did Artest match up to MJ in their duels?

In the Wizards-era of MJ’s career, Artest was playing for MJ’s former team, the Bulls. Artest was on the rise in the post-Jordan Bulls era as an important piece.

In a matchup versus the two Eastern Conference foes, Artest is pictured blocking one of Jordan’s signature midrange jumpers.

Jordan, 38 years of age at the time, was probably at half of his athletic ability. And yet, the competitor in him wouldn’t allow himself to be outshined by a youngster.

MJ, in the immediately following play, follows up with a stellar defensive play. Jordan climbs up in a manner that belies his age and comes up with a block and snatches the ball.

A top-tier defensive stop to prevent the opponent from scoring on a turnover. The GOAT displayed all the traits that made him a champion in that one sequence.

Jordan may have been close to the end of his career, but as they say, some things never change.

