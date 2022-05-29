Basketball

“Even at 40 years of age, Michael Jordan took things PERSONALLY against Ron Artest!” : Wizards elder statesman took his revenge on Bulls youngster by swatting his shot against backboard

"Even at 40 years of age, Michael Jordan took things PERSONALLY against Ron Artest!" : Wizards elder statesman took his revenge on Bulls youngster by swatting his shot against backboard
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"It's Spa 2021 all over again!"- F1 Twitter reacts as rain causes havoc ahead of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Next Article
Monaco Grand Prix 2022: What will happen if race doesn't happen in Monaco?
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan looked at me like he was going to f**k me up”: Kobe Bryant described how he wasn’t intimidated by Bulls legend like other were in the NBA
“Michael Jordan looked at me like he was going to f**k me up”: Kobe Bryant described how he wasn’t intimidated by Bulls legend like other were in the NBA

Kobe Bryant described going up against Michael Jordan as a 19-year-old and claims MJ looked…