Having A History With Ankle Injuries, LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Tonight Is Brought Into Question

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have gained momentum, having defeated title contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in consecutive games. However, Darvin Ham’s boys have suffered two losses since then, resulting in a drop in their position in the Western Conference standings. Thus, defeating the Atlanta Hawks tonight will be of the utmost importance as the Purple & Gold continue to fight for a spot in the postseason. Hence, the availability of LeBron James will be crucial.

Advertisement

The Lakers have had an injury-riddled roster all season long. That seems to continue and be the case for tonight as well. Ahead of the clash against the Atlanta Hawks, as per the official injury report, the Lakers have added eight players to the injury report. Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, and Jalen Hood-Schifino are all “Out”. Whereas, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as “questionable”.

Advertisement

LeBron James has been a regular feature on the team’s injury report for the past few months due to the injury on his left ankle. However, despite the pain, James has played through the injury, having missed only nine games all season long. Despite being listed as “questionable”, James will be expected to suit up and help the Purple & Gold snap their two-game losing streak.

LeBron James has had a nasty history of ankle injuries

LBJ is known for being a highly durable player. His physicality has allowed him to perform at an MVP level, even at the age of 39. However, despite defeating Father Time, James has had to deal with ankle injuries throughout his career.

As reported by Sporting News, James missed 26 out of 574 games during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Out of those, the 6ft 9” forward was sidelined for 11 games due to ankle issues. Between 2010-2014, during his stint with the Miami Heat, James was out merely 18 out of 312 games. This time, ankle injuries were the major reason for only 4 of those games.

Unsurprisingly, James has missed many more games since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Between 2021 and 2022, James was unable to suit up for 29 games due to ankle pain.

During this 2023-2024 campaign, James has already suited up for 59 games, despite the left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. With 14 more games remaining, before the conclusion of the regular season, James could finish the campaign with the most games he’s played in a single season since the 2017-2018 season, per Basketball Reference.