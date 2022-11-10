Having been scammed of $27M, Dennis Rodman later got $220,000 in a reality show

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dennis Rodman (left) and Michael Jordan (right) at halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Worm, Dennis Rodman hasn’t exactly had a normal life. He started off dirt poor, made millions in the NBA, spent it all lavishly, and now had close to nothing.

His eccentric personality and lifestyle are well-documented. As such, it’s not that surprising that Rodman found himself broke at one point.

However, it was later revealed that while he did spend his money irresponsibly, he wasn’t the only one spending it. After all, his former financial manager scammed him for $27 million.

Dennis Rodman once lost millions of dollars in a scam involving his former financial advisor

In the early 2000s, Dennis Rodman was entering the twilight of his career. Having made millions, The Worm needed help managing his finances. It was here that he met Peggy Fulford.

The two established a strong relationship, with Fulford who was a financial manager for several athletes even being mentioned at Rodman’s Hall of Fame speech in 2011. Unfortunately, this friendship would prove to be Rodman’s downfall a year later.

PEGGY FULFORD SCORES AN NBA LEGEND. Peggy Fulford signs Dennis Rodman as a client and gets the NBA All-Star to drop his financial defense, handing her the keys to his fortune. #AmericanGreed is all new TOMORROW at 10P ET on @CNBCPrimeTV pic.twitter.com/gdZrs8RDgj — American Greed (@AmericanGreedTV) March 1, 2020

In the years that followed, Dennis had numerous financial red flags pile up. To the point that he missed four months of child support payment, and had lapsed on a $5 million life insurance payment. At this point, he was called to court and his irresponsible spending was revealed.

However, there were a few payments that did not make any sense. Specifically a large charge to Victoria’s secret, a place he had never been to. It then came to light that Peggy who had taken control of Rodman’s bank account had been living lavishly off of it, stealing $27 million from him.

Rodman lost $27 million but made some of it back when he got $220,000 on a reality show

The Worm’s loss left him vulnerable. To the point where he was inconsolable almost every night. However, his nature also made for good television, even winning him $220,000 on the reality show, Celebrity Mole.

The show is one in which the contestants work as a group to add money to a pot that only one of them will eventually win. It isn’t much, but was a good start for The Worm.

