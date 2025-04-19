Having Called Out Dennis Rodman on His Disgusting Habit, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Own Shower Tendencies

Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast has exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, leading to several different advertised segments on his show. While hosting comedian Karlous Miller in his most recent episode, they paused their conversation to focus on the “Dove Men+ Self-Care Question.”

Advertisement

O’Neal, Miller, and Adam Lefkoe discussed their own self-care routines, with Miller sharing that he’s “all about self-care.” The 42-year-old shared that he wakes up and sprays himself with rose water mist while also ensuring to shower and moisturize each day. Cologne is an important part of Miller’s routine to feel fresh, as well.

When the question was directed back to Shaq, he shared his routine, which quite possibly could be entirely unique. When Adam Lefkoe insinuated O’Neal had a week off to recover after the March Madness festivities, the four-time champion stressed that he never has a week off. As a result, it takes some extra effort to keep his massive frame smelling fresh.

“I told you I take four showers a day,” Shaq told Lefkoe on The Big Podcast. “You have to, Shaq, you’re a big dude,” Miller responded. Lefkoe then shared that college players who make the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 are gifted with fresh new haircuts to keep them looking good on the big stage.

When Lefkoe asked Shaq what advice he’d give to college athletes who make it that far in the annual event, the Hall of Famer had a simple answer. “Just make sure you look presentable when they put that camera on you,” Shaq said. “Because when that camera is on you is more opportunities. And all it takes is one person from Dove to say, ‘Hey, he’s a pretty good-looking guy.'”

Shaq underlined the importance of keeping up his appearance, whether it was making sure his head was shaved, or his beard was trimmed. His comments about self-care came after The Diesel blasted Dennis Rodman for not showering after practice. However, at one point, it didn’t seem as if Shaq was a very clean man himself.

“[Rodman] will come out, get you 25 rebounds, stankin’ like a motherf***er, put his clothes on and go to the club and have the baddest women I’ve ever seen in my life,” Shaq recalled.

Shaq’s self-care routine is apparently much different than before

Shaquille O’Neal was adamant that he takes four showers a day, but that statement is completely different from what the four-time champion shared two years ago. Back in 2023, during the height of Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast, Shaq actually told the podcaster the opposite was true.

“I don’t really shower,” Shaq told Althoff. “Ever?” she responded in shock. “No!” O’Neal repeated. “I can kinda tell. Smells a little bit in here,” Althoff fired back. “I smell like roses, right?” Shaq asked jokingly. “Mhmm,” Althoff groaned back. “Thank you! I like wearing old lady perfume!” Shaq shared during the head-scratching interaction.

It’s unclear which version of the Lakers legend’s story is true. But for the sake of anyone who has to spend time around the seven-footer, hopefully what he recently shared on his own podcast is the real truth.