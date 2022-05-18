“Draymond Green names a $21,000 night in the club as his worst financial decision till date!”: When Warriors’ star shared how he regrets blowing all that money in one night

Warriors’ Draymond Green talked to Maverick Carter about the worst financial decision he’s made to date on Kneading Dough

When one gets into the NBA, they’re usually anywhere between the ages of 19 to 24. The minimum amount of money any player makes in the NBA is $925,000. From earning nothing, to suddenly getting just under a million dollars per year can be quite overwhelming.

A lot of young players tend to blow through that money in no time, and are left with nothing. This is something we’ve seen happen to a lot of players who’ve been a part of the NBA. However, Draymond Green knew he couldn’t afford to do so. Coming from humble beginnings, Draymond was given an $850,000 contract for his first year.

Fast forward to today, Draymond is earning $24 million this season, and would earn $25.8 million in the coming year. Talking to Maverick Carter, Draymond talked about his best and worst financial decisions till date.

“$20,000 is $20,000, no matter how much you earn!”: Draymond Green

Back in 2018, Draymond Green sat down with Maverick Carter for an episode of Kneading Dough. There, Draymond talked to Carter about his financial decisions, and how he decided to figure it out himself for the first year or so.

Green went on to share how the locker room is filled with talks about investments, and guys are always helping each other out.

When asked about his worst financial decision till date, Green shared how he blew $21,000 in the club one night.

“That’s $21,000 that I can never get back. People say: ‘That isn’t nothing to you.’ $20,000 is still $20,000. I don’t care how much money you have, it’s still $20,000.”

Since then, Draymond has grown wiser and been more careful with his money. However, with the kind of fines he’s been paying, maybe those should be the worst financial decisions for the Dubs’ star.