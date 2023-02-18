“I Am Just As Good as Kevin Durant”: Anthony Edwards Confident He Can Perform at Kyrie Irving and KD’s Level

Oct 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the net while Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) defend during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference looks far stronger now than it did a fortnight ago. The blockbuster deals before the trade deadline have altered the entire NBA landscape. The two biggest names who have switched over from the East are Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They are definitely among the elite players of the league.

The teams that did not make any major changes are certainly at a disadvantage. But Minnesota’s very own Anthony Edwards feels otherwise. He was recently commenting on this overhaul. The 6ft 4″ guard is a confident player and one of the top youngsters in the league. But is he at the same level as KD and Uncle Drew? Edwards certainly thinks so.

Anthony Edwards believes he is at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s level

In a recent interview, Edwards was discussing the impact of Irvin and Durant’s trade on the West. He was also talking about the level at which they play. Edwards confidently claimed he was at their level.

Anthony Edwards: “You know, I am a competitive man. I feel like I am just as good as anyone of those guys who got traded. And I feel like I can guard anyone of them.”

“I think I’m just as good as [KD & Kyrie]”@theantedwards_ reacts to the Suns activity at the trade deadline with @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8. pic.twitter.com/B3LxrH0TlA — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 18, 2023

Edwards certainly has the numbers to back his claims. Though his team is not faring as well, Edwards is still performing at an exceptional level. He has just been under the radar of the big media houses this season. That being said, he is still not at the same level as Kyrie or KD. They are two of the best players in the league with unique weapons. Edwards still needs that one thing that sets him apart, a move so good, it leaves the defenders gasping.

Edwards proving his worth

Edwards’ athleticism mixed with outstanding shot-making capabilities make him a genuine scare for every defense in the league. He has had 18 30-point games this season, which is more than Kyrie Irving (16) and less than Kevin Durant (19). Moreover, Ant is averaging 24.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

He is Timberwolves’ best scorer and made as many threes as his teammate D’Angelo Russell. He is also an impressive defender who knows how to pickpockets. There is certainly potential for improvement with respect to his efficiency but he is on the right path.

