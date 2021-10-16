“What’s this Denzel Washington?! I’ve never seen one of these!”: When Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry trolled the veteran actor on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

When Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry trolled Denzel Washington over a VCR copy of ‘He’s Got Game’ on the Jimmy Fallon show

Being a star in the NBA indirectly makes you a celebrity of sorts. Winning two NBA titles in three years? It surefire guarantees you that spot. NBA stars have a great history of making appearances on talk shows. We have seen them do so since the Michael Jordan era. Quite recently, we saw Russell Westbrook on the Jimmy Kimmel show, promoting his documentary.

Stephen Curry is no stranger to making his way to talk shows. He has appeared in a lot of episodes of The Ellen Show, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and countless more. However, one of his most memorable cameos came on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon had Denzel Washington over and was doing a random-object shootout. Jimmy called upon Steph as his replacement shooter, after pretending to hurt his wrist.

Stephen Curry trolled Denzel Washington on the Jimmy Fallon show

Jimmy Fallon has the most random segments on his shows. When he had Denzel Washington over, he held a random object shootout. There were butternut squashes, an official skateboard of ‘Roman J. Isreal, Esq’, a bowl of cranberry sauce, a file full of legal documents. For the money shot, Fallon got VHS copies of the classic ‘He’s got Game’, starring Denzel Washington.

Fallon started things off, missing the shot with the Butternut squash. Denzel missed that shot too. Both missed their attempts at shooting a skateboard inside the hoop. Fallon made the cranberry sauce shot, and so did Denzel. The two made their following shot of legal documents as well! However, Fallon faked hurting his wrist, and for the money shot, called up the then-crowned NBA Champion, Stephen Curry.

There were some funny exchanges, and gasps from both Fallon and Denzel, as Steph made the warm-up squash shot. As Denzel missed the money-ball VHS shot, Stephen decided to troll him and went, “What’s this? I’ve never seen one of these!”

This got a reaction out of both of the other guys, and Steph then laughed it off. Both Fallon and Denzel tried to guard Curry, as he hit the board and missed the shot.

That indeed was a fun and memorable episode.