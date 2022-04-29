“Chris Paul is going Benjamin Button! From Point God, he’s now become 2-God!”: Skip Bayless praises Suns’ star for his brilliant performance against Pelicans in Game 6

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless praises Chris Paul for his outstanding showing to close out the series against the Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns went on the road last night and sealed the series against the New Orleans Pelicans. The last time the Suns left NOLA, the series was tied at 2 apiece. Suns took care of business at home and came back to NOLA to wrap things up. Chris Paul made sure his team did just that.

Being down 48-58 at the half, the Suns came out strong in the second half. They outscored the Pelicans 67-51 in the second half, and secured the semi-finals berth for themselves. CP3 led the charge for the Suns, with his game-high 33 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Point God masterclass 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dGDM2PTwoc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 29, 2022

CP3 went 14/14 from the field to score his 33 points. The Point God came up big in the 2nd half, scoring 23 of his 33 points in the last 24 minutes of the game.

Skip Bayless cannot stop praising Chris Paul for his Game 6 heroics

At age 36, Chris Paul showed the world last night that he has a lot left in his tank. The 17-year veteran has been brilliant all season long, and has elevated his game yet again in the playoffs. With Devin Booker showing signs of rust, CP3 stepped up and made sure the Suns don’t get taken to a Game 7.

Skip Bayless was mighty impressed, and compared Paul to Benjamin Button!

If possible, Chris Paul has gotten much better at age 36 than he was at 33, 34 or 35 when he was still very good. Now he’s all-time great. Chris Paul is going Benjamin Button. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/opVyBD77nz — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 29, 2022

Well, huge props to the Pelicans for taking the top-seeded team in the NBA to 6 games, and making them sweat. If CP3 can keep playing the way he is, Luka Doncic and his Mavericks have a huge task ahead of them.