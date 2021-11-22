“Having LeBron James as my friend was huge for me when I was going through an ugly divorce”: Dwayne Wade opens up about his friendship with the King

Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade talks about his companionship with NBA superstar LeBron James, adding that they had an awkward first encounter.

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade’s lives have been intertwined the moment they entered the NBA. In fact, James was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft, while Wade was the No. 5 overall pick in that same draft.

The duo grew closer during Bron’s first tenure in Cleveland, which eventually led LeBron to join Wade in South Beach back in 2010. Moreover, their bond, though, then became even stronger while playing together in Miami. The King even helped Wade through a divorce at the time –

“(Having LeBron as his friend) definitely was huge for me when I was going through an ugly divorce that I went through, and an ugly custody battle with the kids. To know that, ‘Hey deal with what you gotta deal with; We got you on this end.’”

Moreover, the loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2010 Finals made the duo closer than ever before. Wade comments on the same –

“When we lost in the Finals in that first year, to be in those moments and be very vulnerable in those moments and not care that the other person see you in that space — that helps the relationship grow.”

Well, they did become closer, both on and off the court. In fact, the duo even went on to two titles with the Heat in the next few years.

Tonight is likely the last time we’ll ever see LeBron & Dwyane Wade on the court together – on #TheJump we revisited this convo from last year where the guys discuss how they met, their hardest moments & the real hard-hitting question: which guy is peanut butter? pic.twitter.com/97Wp9yJFN4 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 10, 2018

Despite being best friends now, Dwyane Wade said that their first encounter was quite awkward. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

Dwayne Wade recalls his first encounter with LeBron James.

LeBron James and Dwayne were part of the same 2003 draft. As a result, the two met each for the first time at the NBA’s annual draft combine, and that’s where the foundation of their brotherhood started.

While at that event, Wade was in the training room, waiting in line for quite some time. He was then next to go when James came in and cut in front of him –

Via ESPN –

“I’ve been there for a long time,” Wade said to James. “You could’ve came in and [been] like ‘Nah, let D. Wade go first. He been here longer.’ You just came in like ‘I’m the number one pick. This is my draft. Move out the way.’”

To be fair, it was LeBron James’ draft, being the consensus No 1 overall pick. Regardless, it was a very awkward first encounter for one of the best friendships in the league.

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade might be the perfect superstar friends. There just might never be a pair like them again. The duo went through a lot of adversity together, either as teammates or opponents, Wade and James will always remain brothers for life.