“You don’t charge LeBron James on TV”: Gilbert Arenas roasts Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart for attacking The King

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas warns Isaiah Stewart with a hilarious post on Instagram for charging ‘the King’ LeBron James.

The matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons took an intense turn in the third quarter Sunday night. LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Steward right across his face which left the center with a bloodied eye.

Although the foul wasn’t intentional, the Pistons Center tried to charge the 4x champion in rage. Security personnel and his teammates had a hard time trying to stop the big man. He chased LeBron in the tunnel as well.

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. (🎥 via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021

The Lakers bounced back from the double-digit deficit rallying behind Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. LeBron’s ejection ultimately helped them to grab a much-needed victory on the road.

Gilbert Arenas destroys Isaiah Stewart after the charge attempt on LeBron James

The Washington Wizards player retired from pro basketball 8 years ago. But nothing can stop him from having hilarious takes on active players and calling out the NBA for its hypocrisy.

Many believe that any other player would be suspended by the league for doing what LeBron did to Isaiah Stewart. The King was ejected from the game with a Flagrant-2, however, NBA is yet to take further action against both players involved.

Gilbert Arenas has a message for Pistons Isaiah Stewart. 😂 pic.twitter.com/he9VzLG9aB — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 22, 2021

Arenas told the Detroit Pistons center to pack his winter jacket and boots because he will be traded to Budapest for his actions. He says “I don’t know what type of bumbaclot blood got in your eye but u can’t charge at the KING like that on TV”.

He warned him about the drug test that might come his way to make sure “the rage ain’t drug-related”. Gilbert Arenas went to list out the hilarious fight attempt rules allegedly set in place by the NBA to protect LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

Further, he insinuates that only Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo can get away with the fight without any real repercussions. The dig isn’t fair because Rondo did receive a 3-game suspension for his actions back in 2018.

Nikola Jokic was suspended for a game and Markeiff Morris was fined $50K for the hard foul when a similar altercation took place. The NBA is yet to assess Sunday night’s brawl between LA Lakers and Detroit Piston. Both players will most likely be fined for their actions but a 1-game suspension cannot be ruled out either.

