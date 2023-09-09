Having Made $30,351,780, Donovan Mitchell ‘Rocks’ $90,000 Purchase While Supporting Frances Tiafoe at the US Open

Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers star, had a mixed season last year. With the season just two months away, NBA 2K24 dropped its recent NBA 2K rating, and the Cavs star received a respectable 92 overall on his card. While most of the stars were seen engaging in various off-season activities, such as watching concerts and Lionel Messi playing in the MLS, Donovan supported one of his close friends, the Frenchman Frances Tiafoe. Donovan, known for his excellent fashion sense, owns one of the most expensive elements in his wardrobe—a shining $90,000 watch, the Rose Gold Patek Philippe Moonface.

In 2020, Donovan Mitchell signed a 5-year, $163 million rookie max deal with the Utah Jazz, which kicked off in the 2021-22 season. Now in the second year of the contract, he earned a cool $30,351,780 for the season. The current contract features an annual salary of $32,600,060 and a cap hit of $33,162,030. He also has the opportunity to exercise his player option by the end of his contract (2025-26 season). By 2026, the Cavaliers guard will become an unrestricted free agent.

Donovan Mitchell was at the US Open Supporting Frenchman Frances Tiafoe

On Wednesday, September 6th, Ben Sheldon shockingly defeated World No.10 Francis Tiafoe in the Quarter Finals of the US Open. The US Open is known to attract a lot of sports stars and celebrities from around the globe. Stars like Jimmy Butler, J Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Tom Brady, Julianna Margulies, Ben Stiller, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron, etc., regularly attend the matches. For this encounter, Donovan Mitchell was seen in the stands, supporting Tiafoe. However, to everyone’s surprise, Ben Sheldon eliminated the No.10 player with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-7, and 2-6 victory.

Mitchell has his unique style of carrying himself off the court and was seen proudly displaying his limited edition $90,000 Rose Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus watch. Having made more than $30,351,780 this year, Donovan Mitchell ‘Rocks’ $90,000 rocks this purchase. A not-so-ordinary one; it’s a rose gold Moon Phase model that only a select few can own.

Mitchell to Maddison Square Garden?

The pursuit of Donovan Mitchell by the New York Knicks has never cooled off. Despite his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz, the Knicks explore possibilities of bringing Mitchell to MSG each season. Rather than taking up the entire offseason like last year, the idea of a trade happening in the next few years is gaining more traction. However, the whole scenario came full circle when the New York Knicks faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs last year. During that series, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to a 4-1 victory over the Cavs, eliminating them in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Will this year finally be the year when the Knicks secure Mitchell? However, it remains uncertain whether the salary cap will allow the Knicks to trade or include RJ Barrett, who excelled in the FIBA World Cup, in a potential swap, along with some draft picks.