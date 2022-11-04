Having Reminded Kanye West of His $400 Million Worth, Shaquille O’Neal Now Rips Apart Steve Nash

After his public ostracization over wildly anti-semitic comments, Ye formerly known as Kanye West decided to drag Shaquille O’Neal through the mud. But O’Neal, who is a Lakers legend, immediately shut down the grammy-winning musician. O’Neal later in his podcast also called out Steve Nash for failing the Nets and justified the sacking of the head coach.

The entire saga began after Adidas cut ties with Kanye following the star’s hysterical and hateful comments about the Jewish community. Multiple brands followed suit. Ye was left with nothing but criticism.

And true to someone drowning, West tried to take Shaquille down with him. However, this isn’t Shaq’s first rodeo, and safe to assume that it won’t be his last either.

Kanye West attacked Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter

After Kyrie Irving was also involved in the anti-semitic row, the Nets suspended their star for not apologizing. Meanwhile, Ye, who is well-known for his atrocious claims, took this opportunity to go after one of NBA’s most beloved characters.

The rapper’s flimsy and uncalled-for defense of Kyrie Irving involved him openly tweeting about Shaq’s assets and business deals. The 4-time Champion, though, did not take kindly to West’s unwarranted attack.

He immediately responded to the ‘Donda’ creator and refuted his claims. O’Neal also suggested that Kanye was not familiar enough with him to comment on his life. the 7′ ft 1″ superstar went on to flex his $400 million net worth to let Kanye know that his opinions weren’t welcome.

Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west “ I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you” take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) November 4, 2022

The whole pr nightmare has cost West his billionaire status. As per Forbes, his fallout with Adidas not only cost him a lot of big bucks but has thrown him out of Forbes’ list of billionaires.

Perhaps, Shaq was commenting on this outcome. Whatever his reasons for it, O’Neal’s brutal response seemed apt for the controversial musician.

Shaq also went after Steve Nash following his sacking

In the latest episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq also commented on the Nets firing their head coach. Steve Nash and Diesel played together for the Phoenix Suns. In fact, Shaq even claimed that Nash stole MVP from him twice.

He then continued to highlight Nash’s shortcomings as a coach. Shaq pointed out how last year Nash had an excuse because his stars were unavailable for extended periods of time. But he also emphasized that this season was different.

Shaq claimed that Steve had 2 and a half superstars. That was a dig on Ben Simmons and Steve Nash at the same time. He called out Steve for the poor start to Brooklyn Nets’ season despite having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster.

