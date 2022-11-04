“Unjustly Labeled Anti-Semitic”: Kyrie Irving Issues Apology on Instagram Just Hours After Nets Suspend Him Without Pay

Nov 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reaches for a loose ball against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has finally done it. He has finally apologized for his ignorant statements and a social media post. The Brooklyn Nets star, whose talents are exceptional, crumbled under pressure following Nets’ action against him. The team had suspended him without pay after Kyrie’s press conference went viral.

This is possibly a first in Kyrie Irving’s career. He has only once before issued an apology in his life and that was to his ex Kehlani.

This time, however, it seemed like Irving had no choice. The pressure put on him from all sides clearly showed the impact of the player’s actions. For those who are still unaware of the situation, Kyrie tweeted a link to a highly controversial film. The said movie is widely agreed to be highly anti-semitic and insensitive.

Kyrie Irving apologizes following suspension without pay

Since the day Irving shared the link, he has been urged by the NBA community to take responsibility and apologize. However, Kyrie not only refused to do so, his interview discussing his intent clearly displayed a ‘know-it-all’ hubris.

Irving’s refusal to say sorry was followed by the Nets’ decision to suspend him for 5 days without any pay. Immediately after this decision, Irving took to Instagram and issued a much-needed public apology.

In the statement, Kyrie Irving claimed that while researching YHWH, he came across the documentary. And without knowing, he mistakenly shared the highly anti-semitic film on Twitter.

He further acknowledged that the controversial ‘documentary’ contains false narratives and information about Jewish history and culture. Though, despite his acknowledgment, Kyrie still maintained that there were some facts in the movie he still agreed with.

Kyrie also confessed that there were specific beliefs in the documentary he believed in. He then clarified that his reaction following the outrage was influenced by the incorrect labels being attached to him.

Irving: “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary.”

Brooklyn Nets suspension pushed Kyrie’s hand

The Nets were strict in their statement. Perhaps Joe Tsai also put pressure on his team to take action. Whatever the case, Brooklyn decided to punish Kyrie Irving for his insensitivity and refusal to cooperate.

The team also revealed that they had tried to help Kyrie understand the impact of his actions. Nets then revealed how all their efforts had failed after Kyrie refused to apologize to the press. That is when the organization decided to issue the suspension.

