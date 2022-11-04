Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Nets Release Availability Report Amid 7x All-Star’s Antisemitic Controversy

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As if the Brooklyn Nets weren’t already in deep trouble, Kyrie Irving keeps bringing more. Having lost six of their eight games and losing their head coach, Steve Nash for that probably should have brought Kyrie to his senses.

But is there anything more senseless than talking about Kyrie Irving’s senses? I don’t think so. Hence, let’s talk about what the Nets face tonight.

Traveling to the capital state, Kevin Durant and Co will be visiting the Washington Wizards on Friday. Bradley Beal and his Wizards recently had a tremendous game against the Sixers and will be a tough team to break.

Will Irving be taking the court to defend the Nets’ honor and not let them be one of the worst teams in the East?

Kyrie Irving will not play the game against the Washington Wizards

The more you think that Uncle Drew will get more understanding with age, the deeper you dig yourself into a hole of expectations from which this sensational player is never going to take you out.

As if he did not miss too many games last season, the man got himself a few more for his recent antisemitic views and was not willing to them back even after multiple warnings.

The Brooklyn Nets franchise banned its star guard for at least 5-games on Thursday, so he will miss some action on the court against the Wizards tonight.

While the “wokes” must have wanted this ban to be a bit longer, they will have to pleasure themselves with this much plus a $500,000 donation that Irving is going to pay.

However, comparing it to what Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat went through after his antisemitic slur while playing a video game, it seems the league did go soft on Irving maybe because of him being the terrific performer that he is.

Let’s hope we do not see him until he is fully apologetic for his views and theories.

