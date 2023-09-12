Having Scoffed at $1500, Shaquille O’Neal Dips in His Pocket to Stupefy a Louisiana Woman by Purchasing a New Phone for Her

With his magnanimous personality and larger-than-life exploits, Shaquille O’Neal is a national treasure that keeps on giving. Having amassed a fortune of over $400 million, Shaq is well-known for giving back to the community with his random acts of kindness. The big man has the habit of visiting random stores and buying stuff for people standing at the counter. That’s exactly what happened once again, but this time Shaq’s beneficiary walked away with a brand new phone.

Recently, O’Neal spoke about why he spends $1500 every time he enters a store or a shop. The kind-hearted giant stated that the amount can be a big one for the moms trying to make ends meet, but is hardly chump change for him.

Shaquille O’Neal buys a Louisiana woman her dream phone at a Best Buy store

Meeting Shaq is not an everyday event, let alone having an interaction with him. However, the best chance of meeting the Big Aristotle is apparently at a Best Buy store. Kquoella Lewis, a middle-aged woman, recently recalled going into a Best Buy store in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was reportedly there to buy an iPad for herself.

While standing at the store, she suddenly noticed Shaq’s giant body standing near her. Apparently, the big man was there in the store enquiring about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone. As per Fox 59, when Lewis expressed her desire to get one for herself, Shaq asked the store employee, “Get two: one for me and one for her.”

Believe it or not, Shaq has a thing for gifting people and buying things for them at the most random places. He has bought an engaged couple their wedding rings before, he has bought groceries for people at the store, and he has also bought children their favorite basketball shoes. There is no limit to Shaq’s willingness to spend on people.

Shaq likes to do charity on a larger scale, especially for children

Shaq has been a known celebrity who likes to surround himself with people smarter than him and perhaps that is the biggest reason for his business’ success. Shaq also never forgets to do his charity work for people who are less fortunate than him. Moreover, the Big Aristotle has a special bond with children.

The four-time NBA champion has his own The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which aims to help children reach their full potential in life. Shaq likes children to dream and achieve a brighter future. The charity foundation was founded in 2009 and since then has helped thousands of children achieve their dreams.