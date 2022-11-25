Having Trashed Shaquille O’Neal’s Car for His Infidelity, Shaunie Henderson Shares Views on the ‘D**khead Comment’

Shaquille O’Neal is a man that has everything yet nothing. An NBA legend, Big Diesel made his name for dominating the league and winning 4 championships in his 19 seasons. He bulldozed his way on the court and was nearly unstoppable. Off the court, he has six children, four of whom are with his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson.

Shaq and Shaunie met each other once Shaq signed with the Lakers in 1996. They had their first kid in 2000, Shareef Rashaun. In 2001, they had their second child, Amirah O’Neal. After years of dating, the couple tied the knot in December 2002.

In 2007, Shaunie filed for divorce after finding out Shaq was cheating on her. She found out when the couple swapped their phones by mistake. This led to her bursting Shaq’s car’s wheels and then writing on the hood, “I cheat on my wife. I ain’t sh*t” with a knife.

Shaunie Henderson is happy for Shaquille O’Neal

After their messy split up, Shaq and Shaunie have tried to stay friends for their children’s sake. As Shaq’s docuseries, SHAQ, is rolling out on HBO Max, he spoke about various aspects of his life. In an interview, he talked about his marriage with Shaunie Henderson(formerly O’Neal).

“I was a d–khead. You don’t know how good you got something till it’s gone.”

The interview made it’s way to Shaunie. She was recently approached by Page Six to comment about the same. The 47-year-old said,

“I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is.”

It’s good to see there are no hard feelings between the two. They have six children, and it is important for their sake for their parents to be on good terms with each other.

Is Shaunie currently seeing someone?

Shaunie started seeing a Houston-based pastor, Keion Henderson, in 2019. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in November 2021. Shaunie revealed that Shaq never got down on his knee and proposed to her. Thankfully, it was different with Keion.

“I never got proposed to and he [Keion] proposed to me. I got asked to be married, but I wasn’t proposed to. Like a man bending down on one knee with his hand in the air with a ring. I’ve never experienced that.”

The couple got married on May 28 this year at Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.

Shaunie O’Neal & Pastor Keon Henderson are officially married. Bishop TD Jakes officiated the nuptials. 200 guests were in attendance @ the Anguilla wedding. With the bride entering as Yolanda Adams performed. The bride’s 3 sons walked her down the aisle. #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/n5jMcmlIwu — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) May 29, 2022

