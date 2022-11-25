“Ayesha Curry Saved Draymond Green”: NBA Twitter Cracks Up as Stephen Curry’s Son Canon Greets Warriors Star

The Golden State Warriors are on a seven-home-game winning streak. For a team with a 9-10 record to start the season, their 8-1 record at home often baffles people. It almost seems like the Warriors are a completely different team on the road from who they are at home.

In their previous outing, Draymond Green almost recorded a triple-double, as the Dubs held off the Clippers 124-107 at home.

It was a big game for the Warriors, team-wise. Andrew Wiggins recorded a season-high 31 points. Klay Thompson started the game off hot, and ended his night with 18 points. Stephen Curry played more of the facilitator role, with a 22-point, six rebound, and 9-assist performance.

After the game, we saw a cute clip of Stephen Curry with his son Canon. However, it turns out, Canon was busy interacting with other Warriors players before the game.

NBA Twitter reacts to Canon’s interaction with Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry have been teammates for eleven years now. During that time, they experienced the highs and the lows together. That being said, there is no doubt that Draymond is close to the Currys.

Before taking on the Clippers, Draymond was leaving the tunnel when he saw Canon. He went for a fist bump, when Canon had different plans.

Canon Curry was about to give Draymond a taste of his own medicine 😭 pic.twitter.com/NPYYRr73qJ — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 24, 2022

NBA Twitter saw this and couldn’t hold themselves back.

Why’d Ayesha jump in the middle of that? loool https://t.co/8Qhf6EGNJB — Cy (@CySpiegel) November 25, 2022

Lil bro was finna slide for his dad’s apprentice 💀💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DZ9Z8JHJEZ — Flizz-E🇲🇼💫 (@Flizz_E44) November 25, 2022

Canon had a Level 3 super on deck for Draymond lol — Kevin Fabian (@RealKFab) November 24, 2022

He said imma show you why they call me canon https://t.co/HyXZE1WV3X — jessevsjesse (@LastoftheYaws) November 25, 2022

Canon was in for a huge fist bump, but Ayesha saved Draymond from the impact. As busy as his dad has been on the court, Canon has been busier courtside on home-games.

Canon Curry shares moments with Steph post-game

In the same game where Canon almost Draymond Greened Draymond Green, he also shared adorable moments with his father. First, we saw how Steph brought a t-shirt for Ayesha and Canon during the T-Shirt toss.

Steph Curry made sure Ayesha and Canon are leaving with a new shirt 😅pic.twitter.com/zhNtfVZBM0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

After the game, we also saw Canon hit his dad’s iconic ‘night night’ celebration!

Canon Curry hit the “night night” celebration with Steph 😴😂pic.twitter.com/sjTkq80gEb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 24, 2022

