Having Walked 20 Miles Because of the Celtics, Paul Pierce Gets Real About the Severity of Their Situation Heading to New York

Sometimes you say something you really shouldn’t have. There are two choices in that moment: either face the reckoning or run away and hide. Paul Pierce made a bet on live TV, one that he probably shouldn’t have, but after everything went sideways, he chose to remain and complete what he had staked on his own Boston Celtics. Thus began the 20-mile Odyssey of the Truth.

Advertisement

After claiming he would walk from his home all the way into the ESPN offices if the Celtics lost Game 2 at home, Pierce did exactly that. To add to the painful journey, he did so barefoot in his bathrobe. After needing a wheelchair to get on set, the former champion opened up about his playoff worries.

The Celtics sit down 0-2 in a series they were strongly favored in. After losing both home games, Boston will now travel to the New York Knicks’ home court of Madison Square Garden, where they likely need to win both games to avoid a disastrous 3-1 deficit or worse, a sweep.

When asked about his level of worry for the series on Ticket and the Truth, Pierce retained hope. “I’m at a level five right now [of ten] because they’re good enough to win on the road, they’re the best road team in the league. You’re up 20 both games, I’ve never seen that like this… I’m seeing the Knicks be more physical than us.”

His cohost and former costar Kevin Garnett claimed to be far more worried. The 2004 MVP said, “My worry level is a seven. It’s more mentality than anything. I can see if you lost these on the road, but the fact that you dropped these at home? That’s bad.”

Garnett’s worry level seems more realistic than Pierce’s. Only five teams in NBA history have overcome a 2-0 deficit after losing both of the first two games at home, the most recent of which was the 2021 Los Angeles Clippers.

In order to win the series, the Celtics will need to do a better job executing on offense and preventing Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges from dominating the fourth quarter as they did in the first two games. Additionally, there is no real reason to defend Josh Hart. While the wing is an excellent connective piece, his inability to shoot is an Achilles heel.

If the Celtics were to crash out here against the Knicks, it would mark the end of another quest to repeat. No team has won back-to-back titles since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. The team is likely headed for a major retooling, considering the team has new owners and the most expensive payroll in the league. Changes are inbound for Boston.