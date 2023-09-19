Chris Paul Will Earn $6,469,643 More than Golden State Warriors’ All-Star in the 2023-34 Season

The Golden State Warriors will be paying a hefty $30,800,000 to their new signing Chris Paul in the upcoming season. One of the best point guards of this generation, a 38-year-old CP3 will become the 3rd-highest-paid star on the Warriors team, according to Spotrac. This means that Paul will be earning exactly $6,469,643 more than Andrew Wiggins, who made his first-ever All-Star appearance last year.

Wiggins is also the youngest of the top-5 highest-paid players on the roster. The Warriors’ highest earners are all experienced veterans who will be hoping for yet another title win in the upcoming season. This list includes the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, apart from Paul.

Chris Paul will be 3rd highest-paid star on the Warriors roster

Chris Paul is still on the four-year deal that he signed with the Phoenix Suns back in 2021. The contract is worth potentially $120,000,000 ($84,600,000 guaranteed) if Paul stays on for the fourth year. This means that he has already earned close to $60 million, which is worth about half of the overall deal. Set to earn $30.8 million in the upcoming season, Paul will rake in over $6 million more than Wiggins, whose new deal kicked in last season.

Andrew Wiggins signed a 4-year, $109 million contract with the Warriors in October of last year, and will be earning around $$24,330,357 in the upcoming season, according to Spotrac.

Of course, the Warriors were only able to facilitate a deal for Paul by shipping Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. Poole was on a $128 million, four-year contract which will now be taken over by the Wizards.

The Warriors have a range of other lucrative contracts as well, for their core group of veterans, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Curry is obviously the highest-paid star, and will earn almost $52 million in the upcoming season. He is followed by Klay Thompson on $43.2 million, while Draymond Green is the 5th highest paid star on the team. He will earn a cool $22.3 million for the 23-24 season.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are the highest earners on the Warriors roster

There are obvious reasons why Curry and Klay Thompson are on such lucrative contracts for the franchise. The two Splash brothers have been stalwarts of the team for years, and the biggest reasons behind the Warriors’ recent success.

Alongside Draymond Green, the two will again take up central roles in the starting lineup. While Chris Paul is a legend as well, he is expected to contend for a reduced role on the team.

Considering he is now 38, Paul is largely expected to take command of the Warriors’ bench something that has been an issue for the veteran in past seasons. CP3 will be expected to provide the platform that the Warriors’ biggest stars require to win games for the team.